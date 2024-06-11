Sparky Linux 7.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

Almost three months after the previous 7.3 version, the Sparky Linux team announced the release of Sparky 7.4, the latest quarterly update to the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, built on the robust foundation of Debian 12 “Bookworm.”

New to Sparky? It is a versatile, Debian-based Linux distro known for its lightweight approach and flexibility. Sparky Linux can run efficiently on both new and old hardware and offers various desktop environments, making it a customizable choice for different tastes and preferences.

What’s New in Sparky 7.4

The latest Sparky 7.4 release includes a host of updates and improvements, with the most noticeable being:

Kernel Updates : Sparky 7.4 has updated its kernel to the Linux 6.1.90 LTS on PC, ensuring improved hardware support and performance. ARM devices also receive a kernel update to 6.6.31 LTS, keeping up with the latest developments for better efficiency and compatibility.

: Sparky 7.4 has updated its kernel to the Linux 6.1.90 LTS on PC, ensuring improved hardware support and performance. ARM devices also receive a kernel update to 6.6.31 LTS, keeping up with the latest developments for better efficiency and compatibility. Desktop Environments : Users have access to a variety of updated desktop environments, such as KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, and Xfce 4.18, each offering unique features and a distinct user experience.

: Users have access to a variety of updated desktop environments, such as KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, and Xfce 4.18, each offering unique features and a distinct user experience. Software Updates : LibreOffice 7.4.7, Firefox 115.11.0esr, and Thunderbird 115.11.0 ensure users can access the latest productivity tools and internet applications.

: LibreOffice 7.4.7, Firefox 115.11.0esr, and Thunderbird 115.11.0 ensure users can access the latest productivity tools and internet applications. Added Features: The release adds the ability to install Debian backports kernels via APTus, offering more options for users needing newer kernel features on a stable Debian base.

A crucial last-minute fix was applied to the Xfce and MATE editions, leading to their re-release as version 7.4.1. Furthermore, the distro now includes a modified GRUB configuration for those with multiboot setups to prevent automatic execution of ‘os-prober.’

For existing Sparky 7 users, there’s no need to reinstall; simply keeping your system up to date will incorporate these changes. New users or those looking to download Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” can find the ISO images on the download/stable page, ready for a fresh installation.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Sparky 7.4.