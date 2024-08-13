Sparky 2024.08 Rolls Out with Home Partition Encryption

The Debian-based Sparky 2024.08 rolls out with new Linux kernels, GCC 14, Python 3.12.4, and home partition encrypting.
Sparky Linux, a Debian testing-based semi-rolling release, has rolled out an update, bringing the system’s packages up to date with the latest from both Debian and Sparky’s testing repositories as of August 12, 2024.

A standout feature in this release is the enhanced Sparky CLI Installer, which now offers an option for encrypting the home partition, significantly bolstering data security right from the installation phase.

Moreover, including the Linux kernel 6.10.3 and other newer and long-term support versions boosts system stability and compatibility across a wider range of hardware.

And one slightly surprising move—Sparky 2024.08 introduces Midori as the default web browser. Along with the AstianGo search engine, this combo offers a lighter, faster, and privacy-focused browsing experience. But will it be to users’ liking?

Developers will find updated tools like GCC 14 and Python 3.12.4 especially useful, providing modern resources for software development.

Meanwhile, everyday users will appreciate the updated versions of popular applications such as Firefox 129, Thunderbird 115, and LibreOffice 24.2, which come with new features and improved performance.

Users of the current Sparky rolling release do not need to reinstall their operating system. Upgrade via the command line by executing sudo sparky-upgrade to get the latest.

For those opting for a fresh install, Sparky 2024.08 semi-rolling is available in various versions, including LXQt, KDE, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode), available from the project’s download page.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information.

