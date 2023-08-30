Rhino Linux 2023.2 Brings Fully Functional LUKS Disk Encryption

Rhino Linux 2023.2 arrives, boasting Linux kernel 6.5 and with changes both visually and under the hood. Here’s what’s new!

Rhino Linux is a new distribution based on the Ubuntu development branch but, unlike it, relies on the rolling release model. The developers have worked hard on its first releases to fix issues with the distribution to make it as attractive and seamless as possible for new Linux users.

In this light, just three weeks after its first stable release, Rhino Linux 2023.1, we already have the second one released, so let’s see what improvements it brings us.

What’s New in Rhino Linux 2023.2

Rhino Linux 2023.2

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux kernel, 6.5, this release focuses mainly on improving the desktop environment’s performance and providing reliable disk encryption.

One main issue in the distribution’s initial stable release was that LUKS did not work as expected. Fortunately, this is now in the past, as Rhino Linux 2023.2 comes with fixes for this, and you can now install your system with disk encryption.

Installing Rhino Linux with disk encryption.

Continuing with the changes under the hood, Pacstall, a package manager who shares a similar ideology to Arch’s AUR, has received an update to v4.1. It brings vital improvements to the user experience by introducing a “mask” array.

Here’s what it’s all about. Installing packages incompatible with others already on your Rhino system may result in removing the “rhino-core” package. Pacstall 4.1 prevents this from happening by “masking” incompatible software.

On the desktop side, in Rhino Linux 2023.2, the Unicorn dashboard has received some significant UI enhancements, as the developers have now written a custom theme that allows for a more cohesive and beautiful desktop experience.

Furthermore, the Thunar file manager no longer shows hidden files by default. At the same time, the devs are fixing several issues with Rhino’s setup wizard, mainly in the Flatpak integration part, related to occasional freezes and crashes. On top of that, it now has a toggle switch for enabling Flatpak’s beta channel.

Setup Wizard

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Of course, since Rhino follows the rolling release model, if you already use the distribution, there is no need to perform a fresh installation. To upgrade to Rhino Linux 2023.2, run “sudo rpk update -y,“ wait for all updates to be applied, then reboot your system.

Installation ISO images for the x86_64 and ARM64 architectures are available from the project website’s downloads section for a new installation.