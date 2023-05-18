Rhino Linux Unveils Its Adorable New Desktop

The fifth beta of Rhino Linux introduces the beautiful Unicorn Desktop, a visually pleasant and lightweight interface based on Xfce.

Rhino Linux is a distribution that, despite not yet having a stable version, is capturing the attention of Linux users by taking an exciting approach – namely, a distribution based on Ubuntu but relying on the rolling release model.

On top of that, the in-house developed rhino-pkg tool allows you to search, install, remove, and update packages from multiple sources, such as native DEB repos, Pacstall, Flathub, and Snap Store, with simple terminal outputs to enhance and ease your user experience.

Yesterday, the devs released the fifth beta of the upcoming Rhino’s first stable version, with one key new feature presented for the first time to the broader public, the Unicorn desktop.

Rhino Linux Unicorn Desktop

Rhino Linux 2023.1-beta5 fixes mostly minor issues encountered in previous betas and is the first beta release bringing the brand new Rhino’s Unicorn Desktop.

Designed to provide users with a visually pleasing and lightweight interface, the Unicorn Desktop is based on the latest Xfce 4.18 environment but modified and built with user experience in mind.

The Unicorn Desktop combines the best of the traditional and modern takes on the desktop experience. Ready to serve both power users and beginners alike, the Unicorn Desktop is a force to be reckoned with. Based on XFCE, this desktop experience is lightweight and fast but 100% powerful.

One of the main features of the Unicorn desktop is that it comes with an integrated Ulauncher, a lightweight and highly customizable application launcher for Linux written in Python.

Furthermore, Rhino’s App Grid, named lightpad, which has been added to the Xfce desktop environment, will make GNOME users feel right at home. It’s a simple but powerful Wayland-compatible application launcher integrated visually appealing into the Unicorn Desktop.

Lightpad App Grid

Apart from those mentioned so far, Xfdashboard, a Gnome shell and macOS Expose-like dashboard for Xfce brings some interesting insights on dealing with virtual desktops, but there is more to work on.

Last but not least, Rhino Linux 2023.1-beta5 adds a few keyboard shortcuts for better and more convenient interaction with the desktop environment. You can find more details about the Unicorn Desktop on the project’s website.