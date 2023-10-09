Red Hat Restricts Access to Its Security-Announcement List

Effective October 10, only users with active Red Hat subscriptions can benefit from Red Hat Product Security notifications.

In recent months, news from the Red Hat camp has been raining down one after another, but unfortunately, most of it has been controversial and challenging for the open-source community to accept. So, let’s quickly recall what has happened so far.

No More Freeloaders

It all started in December 2020 when Red Hat transformed CentOS to CentOS Stream, removing it from the server OS game. By then, the distribution enjoyed millions of installs and was the leading free alternative for Enterprise Linux (EL).

It ultimately comes down to eliminating the competition in favor of their RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) offering.

However, this resulted in the emergence of several new RHEL derivatives, with Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux being the most popular. These have gained momentum, with Rocky becoming users’ most preferred EL distribution, leaving RHEL behind.

However, this didn’t sit well with IBM/Red Hat executives, as in June of this year, they made the highly controversial decision, which goes against all open source principles, to limit access to the operating system’s source code to Red Hat Customer Portal subscribers only.

The downstream RHEL derivatives, meaning Rocky, Alma, Oracle, etc., were labeled “freeloaders” and “rebuilders,” suggesting they added no value to the final product.

Now, however, Red Hat is taking another step that can’t help but be met with mixed feelings.

Red Hat’s Public Security-Announcement List Remains in the Past

Red Hat Security-Announcement List

In an October 3 announcement on its Security Advisory mailing list, Red Hat informed that as of October 10, only users with active Red Hat subscriptions can access Red Hat Product Security advisories.

This is a notification to inform all subscribers that on October 10, 2023, the rhsa-announce mailing list will be disabled by Red Hat Product Security, and no additional Security Advisory notifications will be sent to this list.

We clarify that this list has been around forever. It is a communication channel provided by Red Hat, designed to inform about security-related updates and announcements related to Red Hat products.

Subscribers to this mailing list receive notifications about new security advisories, updates, and patches that Red Hat releases to address vulnerabilities and security issues in their software products.

This helps system administrators and IT professionals stay informed about potential security risks and the availability of updates to mitigate them, ensuring that they can maintain a secure and stable computing environment.

From now on, logged-in users with active Red Hat Subscriptions can configure notifications here to keep getting updates on newly issued security advisories. The current list will be archived here.

We should clarify that there will still be a public RSS version of the Red Hat Security Errata available at https://access.redhat.com/security/data/metrics/rhsa.rss. Whether the information there will be so good as that published for the users with active Red Hat subscriptions remains to be seen.

Why Is Red Hat Doing This?

The question is somewhat rhetorical. All of this is aimed at making it as difficult as possible for the derivatives – Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and Oracle Linux – to do what they have been doing: to provide a 1:1 binary-compatible RHEL-based operating system.

This second hit will increase the challenges the distributions mentioned above have faced recently. After the first one, Alma decided to give up on 1:1 compatibility in favor of being ABI compatible with RHEL.

In addition, the OpenELA association was established to keep Enterprise Linux available to everyone. However, it looks like things will shift again soon.

In any case, Red Hat’s move will cause a widespread backlash in the open-source community and further widen the gaping chasm between Red Hat and the rest of the Linux ecosystem.

Interestingly, there’s a significant contradiction when a company whose products are entirely built on open source leverages all its advantages while simultaneously attempting to eliminate all competition.

This action disregards the ethical standards the entire open-source community established over the past three decades. Sad but true.