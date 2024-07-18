Pulsar 1.119 Code Editor Brings Refined Tools and Fixes

Pulsar, an Electron-based versatile text and source code editor, successor to Atom, once a favorite among tech enthusiasts, has recently launched version 1.119. Though smaller in scale, this latest release brings significant enhancements.

One of the highlights of v1.119 is the compatibility improvements across platforms. For macOS users, Pulsar has been fine-tuned to build seamlessly on macOS 13 and later versions, addressing previous dependencies and compatibility challenges.

Linux users will find greater support for DevTools on various distributions, making it easier to manage development environments efficiently.

For programmers, Pulsar 1.119 continues to refine the editing experience with incremental improvements to syntax highlighting and code folding for several programming languages, including PHP, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Shell script, and C.

Pulsar 1.119 Code Editor

The update also addresses specific issues, such as syntax highlighting continuity in PHP when unbalanced tags are encountered and improvements in indentation and folding in multiple languages.

Moreover, Pulsar has worked around API breakages, notably with the iconv library on the newer macOS releases, ensuring the tool remains as reliable as ever.

However, the rollout of v1.119 wasn’t without its hiccups. Initially, the release included unsigned binaries due to an oversight in the CI build process.

Fortunately, the Pulsar team promptly rectified this by re-uploading the corrected, signed macOS binaries and updating the SHA256SUMS.txt to reflect these changes.

For detailed information on all novelties in the new version, visit the changelog.

The Pulsar code editor is available for Linux users to download as an installation DEB and RPM package and a distro-agnostic AppImage file. Fans of the Flatpak format can also find it on Flathub.