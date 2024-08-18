Pulsar 1.120 Rolls Out with Advanced Code Handling Features

Pulsar 1.120, an open-source and cross-platform code editor, now has better icons, improved JavaScript indentation, and updated 'ppm' functionalities.

The latest update to Pulsar, version 1.120, dubbed “Keeping it clean,” focuses on tidying up the codebase, refining features, and squashing bugs to ensure a smoother user workflow.

If you haven’t heard of it, the app is an Electron-based versatile text and source code editor, successor to Atom, once a favorite among tech enthusiasts.

Let’s start with the visual changes, specifically the refreshed Pulsar icon on Windows. The new icon has undergone enhancements to appear less pixelated, providing a sharper and more appealing look in various applications such as the taskbar, installer, window title bar, and explorer context menu.

Moreover, tree-sitter, Pulsar’s robust parser generator tool, has received substantial upgrades. Users can expect better indentation handling in languages like JavaScript and TypeScript and more precise syntax highlighting in TypeScript.

These improvements extend to enhanced code folding and the ability to modify query files more effectively, allowing developers to work more efficiently with complex codebases.

Pulsar 1.120 Code Editor

For developers who rely on snippets for coding efficiency, the Pulsar 1.120 code editor improves handling indents and leading whitespace. This means that snippets now integrate seamlessly into code, maintaining proper indentation and enhancing readability and workflow.

Other updates include fixes to a stray link in the ‘CONTRIBUTING.md‘ file, various tree-sitter enhancements, and updated PPM dependencies. The changelog provides detailed information on all novelties in the new version.

The Pulsar code editor is available for Linux users to download as an installation DEB and RPM package and a distro-agnostic AppImage file. Fans of the Flatpak format can also find it on Flathub.