Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.0 Released Based on Debian 12

Based on Debian 12, Proxmox VE 8.0 comes with Linux kernel 6.2, a new Ceph Enterprise repository, and improved resource mappings.

Proxmox is a leading open-source virtualization platform that allows you to create and manage virtual machines (VMs) and containers.

It provides a complete virtualization solution, combining Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization for full hardware virtualization and Linux Containers (LXC) for lightweight operating system-level virtualization.

Yesterday, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released the long-anticipated major upgrade Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.0, so let’s check what’s new.

Proxmox VE 8.0 Highlights

Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.0

The striking new feature that immediately catches the attention of this new major Proxmox VE 8.0 release is that it is based on the recently released Debian 12.

However, although under the hood it runs “Bookworm,” which by default ships with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, Proxmox VE 8.0 uses the newer Linux kernel 6.2. In addition, the release comes with an updated virtualization stack, including QEMU 8.0.2, LXC 5.0.2, and ZFS 2.1.12.

The next significant thing in this major release is related to the new Ceph Enterprise repository, which all customers with active Proxmox subscriptions can now access and is recommended for production environments.

So, when installing Ceph via the web interface or command line, you can now choose between the “Test,” “No-Subscription,” and the new “Enterprise” repository, which is the default.

Furthermore, the mappings between resources, such as PCI or USB devices and nodes, can now be created and managed via the API and web interface. On top of that, the mappings are also represented in Proxmox VE’s ACL system, allowing a user to be granted access to one or more specified devices without the need for root access.

We’ll round off our review of the highlights of this release by mentioning that in addition to the standard graphical installation, Proxmox VE 8.0 now offers an entirely text-based one.

Proxmox VE 8.0 TUI Installer

This eliminates issues when launching the GTK-based graphical installer that sometimes may occur on both new and old hardware.

Check out the release notes for a complete list of changes in Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.0. The installation ISO is freely available for download from the project’s website.

In addition, you can also check out the community forum for help if you face any issues.