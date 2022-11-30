Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 Brings Essential Enhancements

Proxmox Backup Server 2.3, based on Debian 11.5, adds namespace-aware prune jobs and offline mirroring capabilities.

Proxmox Backup Server is a free, open-source enterprise backup solution to back up and restore virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts following the client-server model.

The software stack is written in Rust as the software is published under the GNU AGPL, v3. Of course, it is also specifically optimized to function with the same company’s Proxmox Virtual Environment.

Administrators can manage the system via a web browser or a command-line interface. So once you’ve set up the backup plan, you can rest assured that you will not lose your data in the event of a storage media failure.

Recently, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH released version 2.3 of its backup management platform, Proxmox Backup Server, so let’s check what’s new.

Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 Highlights

Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 Web Management Interface

Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 is based on the latest Debian 11.5 (Bullseye) but ships with Linux kernel versions 5.15 as stable default and kernel 5.19 as opt-in, as opposed to the stock Debian 11, which comes with kernel 5.10.

Starting with the novelty, we stressed the ability of Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 to prune namespaces. Pruning allows you to choose which backup snapshots you want to keep systematically. Previously, you could add only a single schedule per data store. With the latest release, the prune job system has been enhanced to take namespaces into account.

The second significant new feature in this release is Proxmox Offline Mirror support. It allows the Proxmox Backup Server nodes to be kept up-to-date and running by utilizing a local APT mirror for all package updates for Proxmox and Debian projects.

In other words, even if your Proxmox Backup Server nodes are behind corporate firewalls with no Internet access, you can keep them up to date by using local package repositories.

The final significant feature in Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 that we will cover is the new option for sending metrics to InfluxDB, an open-source time series database (TSDB). Such metrics could include, for example, CPU load averages and IOwait percentages, network traffic statistics, filesystem utilization, or IO datastores operations.

Last but not least, Proxmox Backup Server 2.3 included bug fixes and improvements in many places. For a complete list of changes, view the release notes.

Download

The Proxmox Backup Server installation medium is a complete operating system that can be quickly installed on bare-metal using the installation wizard.

Proxmox Backup Server Installation Wizard

The ISO contains the full feature set and is available for download from the project’s website.

You can also check out the Proxmox community forum for help if you face any issues.