Proton Pass Password Manager Debuts on Linux

Proton Pass launches on Linux, supporting all major distros and securing passwords with Argon2 encryption. Here's more on that.

Today, Proton announced the launch of Proton Pass for macOS and Linux. This expansion responds to strong community demand for a unified password management solution that is accessible on all major operating systems.

The app is designed to streamline users’ password management, offering a secure and synchronized solution across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS.

But let’s say something more about the app itself. Proton Pass is an open-source, comprehensive password management service, similar to the well-known Bitwarden, developed by Proton, a Swiss software company known for emphasizing privacy and security.

Best known for its Proton Mail service, the platform is particularly noted for its strong privacy credentials. It is protected by Swiss privacy laws, one of the strongest in the world. Now, back to the topic.

Linux users, in particular, will find the new Proton Pass app especially beneficial. The app supports all major Debian and RedHat-based distributions, including widely used ones like Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, etc.

Proton Pass running on Ubuntu.

One of the most exciting upcoming features for Linux users is the integration with PAM. This feature, which will be rolled out in a forthcoming update, allows users to unlock Proton Pass using various secure methods supported by their system, such as fingerprint recognition or standard Linux user account credentials.

Moreover, the app sets itself apart with its offline mode, available for users with a paid plan (Pass Plus, $24/annually). This feature allows passwords and other sensitive information to be stored locally on the device, secured by the Argon2 password-hashing algorithm, known for its strong defense against brute-force attacks.

The Proton Pass ecosystem offers several cutting-edge features:

Autosave and autofill capabilities for both apps and websites.

Ability to generate strong passwords and passphrases.

Syncing of password information across all connected devices.

Features like secure password sharing, built-in 2FA authenticator, and support for passkeys.

Proton Sentinel, an AI-driven security program, and Pass Monitor are used to provide proactive security alerts.

Proton Pass password manager is available now for immediate download. Linux users can choose between DEB or RPM installation files. For more information, visit the announcement.