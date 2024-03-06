Plasma 6 Landed in Arch’s Stable Repositories

Arch users, rejoice! Plasma 6 has arrived in stable repositories, embracing a new era of desktop sophistication today.
Plasma 6 has officially landed in Arch Linux’s stable repositories just nine days after its launch, marking a significant update to KDE’s desktop environment.

This release, part of the KDE MegaRelease 6, includes updates not only to Plasma but also to KDE Frameworks and the KDE Gear apps collection, providing users with a wide range of improvements and new features across the entire KDE ecosystem​​.

Even though we’ve covered the essentials in our humble article on the topic, we thought it’d be handy to summarize everything below. So, here’s what you’re getting with the Plasma 6 release:

  • Build on top of the Qt 6.6 and Frameworks 6
  • Wayland as display server protocol by default
  • The latest in the KDE Gear 24.02 app collection
  • New floating panels and  redesigned panel’s settings
  • Return of the Desktop Cube effect
  • New Overview effect
  • Settings to choose your preferred sound theme
  • New default Task Switcher
  • More relevant Accent Colors
  • Improved search functionalities and better Night Light
  • Accessibility improvements
Plasma 6 desktop on Arch Linux

As you may have noticed from the image above, Arch users get the Plasma 6.0.1 update, launched just yesterday as the first minor bugfix for stable version 6. So, once again, the distro is leading the pack among the big Linux names, bringing this fresh desktop vibe to its users first.

This isn’t a surprise, considering Arch’s rolling nature, but it’s another reminder of how Arch’s developers go the extra mile to ensure their users get the best first.

For all fellow Plasma enthusiasts, you’re probably no stranger to this command. It’s your go-to for keeping systems fresh and up-to-date. So, when you’re ready to embrace the new version of Plasma along with any other updates your system needs, just a friendly reminder of that familiar Pacman’s command:

sudo pacman -Syu

Installing it is a breeze for the others, ready to jump in and experience everything Plasma 6 offers. Simply type in:

sudo pacman -S plasma-meta kde-applications-meta

So, as always, the beloved Arch Linux continues to stay at the forefront, offering its users the latest and greatest. So, dive in, give Plasma 6 a try, and experience the difference for yourself. Oh, I almost forgot, “BTW, I use Arch,” too.

