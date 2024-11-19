Arch Linux Adopts 0BSD License for Package Sources

In a significant development for the Arch Linux community, the team has announced plans to license all package sources, including PKGBUILD files, under the permissive 0BSD license.

Let me tell you – this is big because it marks the first time Arch has formally introduced licensing for its package sources in its 18-year history. This addresses a long-standing uncertainty and reinforces the project’s commitment to openness and collaboration.

For years, the absence of a formal license for package sources in Arch posed potential risks, particularly in a collaborative open-source ecosystem where clarity around intellectual property rights is critical.

By adopting the 0BSD license, Arch Linux proactively eliminates these uncertainties, ensuring its package sources remain freely available and easy to use for the broader open-source community. Now, let’s say a little more about the license itself.

The 0BSD license, also known as the “Zero-Clause BSD License,” is one of the most permissive open-source licenses available. Essentially, it allows users to do just about anything with the licensed material—copy, modify, distribute, or even use it for proprietary projects—without requiring attribution or imposing conditions.

By adopting this license, Arch Linux ensures maximum flexibility for contributors and downstream users alike, making it easier for anyone to use and build upon their work.

This move follows the community’s consensus outlined in Arch’s RFC 40, where contributors agreed on the rationale and benefits of the transition. The decision underscores Arch Linux’s philosophy of simplicity and accessibility while eliminating legal ambiguities surrounding the use of its package sources.

To make this shift as seamless as possible, Arch Linux invites contributors’ feedback. Starting today, contributors will receive a single notification email listing their contributions. Here’s how the process will unfold:

If you agree with the change , no action is needed.

, no action is needed. If you object, you can reply to the email to work out a solution directly with the team.

Contributors who do not receive an email but believe they should have can contact [email protected] to ensure their voice is heard.

For more information, refer to the official Arch’s announcement.