PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All

Database data is critical for any project. PostgreSQL, a popular RDBMS solution, is used by developers of all skill levels, from beginners with small projects to experts managing complex business systems. Thus, making regular and reliable backups of its data is not just recommended; it is a must.

Meet PG Back Web, a brand new free and open-source project written in Go programming language, designed to simplify the way PostgreSQL databases are backed up. It is accessible not just to IT experts but also to anyone who manages database data.

PG Back Web Highlights

PG Back Web is a solution crafted with precision and user needs in mind. It stands out by automating the backup process, thus saving precious time and eliminating the hassle of manual backups.

With its intuitive web interface, users can manage their backups effortlessly without needing deep database expertise.

PG Back Web UI

Core features of PG Back Web include:

User-Friendly Interface : The clean and intuitive web design ensures new users can start without a steep learning curve.

: The clean and intuitive web design ensures new users can start without a steep learning curve. Scheduled Backups : Users can set up their backup routines once and never worry about them again. PG Back Web handles everything in the background, ensuring data is always backed up on schedule.

: Users can set up their backup routines once and never worry about them again. PG Back Web handles everything in the background, ensuring data is always backed up on schedule. Real-Time Monitoring : The platform provides detailed execution logs, allowing users to monitor the status of their backups and ensure everything is running smoothly.

: The platform provides detailed execution logs, allowing users to monitor the status of their backups and ensure everything is running smoothly. Instant Access : Need a backup quickly? Users can download backups directly from the web interface without any delays.

: Need a backup quickly? Users can download backups directly from the web interface without any delays. Broad Compatibility : Supports multiple versions of PostgreSQL, including versions 13 through 16, ensuring no user is left behind due to software version discrepancies.

: Supports multiple versions of PostgreSQL, including versions 13 through 16, ensuring no user is left behind due to software version discrepancies. Flexible Storage Solutions : Integration with multiple S3 storage options provides flexibility and scalability for businesses of all sizes.

: Integration with multiple S3 storage options provides flexibility and scalability for businesses of all sizes. Enhanced Security : With PGP encryption, every piece of data is securely protected, maintaining privacy and integrity.

: With PGP encryption, every piece of data is securely protected, maintaining privacy and integrity. Open-Source Reliability: PG Back Web offers transparency and reliability, built on the open-source ethos with an MIT license and leveraging the trusted pg_dump tool.

We need to point out one limitation of the software: currently, it only supports transferring backups to S3 buckets. But if you prefer to store them locally, there’s a solution. You can spin up your local MinIO instance, which works perfectly with PG Back Web. We’ve tested this setup thoroughly and encountered no issues.

PG Back Web using MinIO as a backup destination.

Just a quick clarification for those unfamiliar with MinIO. It’s an open-source, scalable, high-performance, secure object storage system compatible with Amazon S3 APIs, making it versatile for building private (self-hosted) storage solutions, especially in the field of cloud-native applications.

Of course, MinIO can also be seen as a temporary solution (although I admit that I am personally a big supporter). Referencing PG Back Web’s core developer, exciting new features loom on the horizon.

“There is a feature pending implementation that allows local backups, so you can mount the docker volume wherever you want.”

In other words, it’s only a matter of time before the app adds exciting new capabilities to its arsenal.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, we’re really pleased with what PG Back Web brings to the table. It’s very user-friendly, making all our PostgreSQL backups smoothly, and we really enjoyed using it.

The app has great potential to improve and could become a top choice for PostgreSQL users. Given that it’s a relatively new project, our experiences with it so far give us confidence that it has what it takes to succeed.

For more information, visit GitHub’s project page. PG Back Web is easy to install using Docker Compose for anyone wanting to try it out.