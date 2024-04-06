Peppermint Mini ISOs Get a Major Update

Today, PeppermintOS has announced the release of its latest Mini ISO updates, unveiling a suite of improvements aimed at refining and polishing the system setup process.

PeppermintOS Mini: What’s New?

Peppermint Mini ISOs offer the renowned PeppermintOS in a significantly smaller package, with each ISO file less than 500 MB. Users can choose between two versions: one built on the reliable Debian 12 “Bookworm” release and another based on the systemd-free Devuan “Daedalus” release.

Furthermore, during the installation process, you’re not just limited to PeppermintOS’s flagship Xfce desktop environment.

A wide array of additional desktop environments are available, including KDE Plasma, GNOME, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, LXDE, and LXQt, giving you the flexibility to customize your computing experience to suit your preferences.

With all that said, let’s see what improvements the updated version of the Peppermint Mini ISO brings.

Firmware Integration

Acknowledging the feedback from its dedicated user base, PeppermintOS has made a commendable move by integrating essential firmware directly into the ISOs. This decision addresses a previously noted gap, ensuring users have a smoother setup experience right from the start.

New Installer Banner

Adding to the aesthetic and functional updates, the new Peppermint Mini ISO introduces a new banner within the installer. This small yet impactful addition guarantees a consistent theme throughout the installation process, enhancing the visual appeal and cohesion of the system setup.

Enhanced Flexibility and Control

The PeppermintOS team has diligently refined the ISO building process and tweaked the Tasksel, aiming to grant users more control over their installation. In a nod to Debian’s systematic approach to ISO building, the updates incorporate PeppermintOS’s distinctive installer theme and custom scripts, marrying the best aspects of both approaches.

Notably, the system now leaves the choice of installation components entirely in the users’ hands, with nothing marked for installation by default.

Offline Installation

To offer even greater flexibility, the updated ISOs now support offline installations, allowing users to set up a basic system without a graphical interface. This feature is particularly beneficial for users needing a streamlined, focused environment or working in bandwidth-constrained scenarios.

Refer to the announcement for detailed information. Peppermint Mini ISOs, both 64-bit and 32-bit versions, are available for download here.