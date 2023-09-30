Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family

Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here.

Peppermint is a minimalistic Linux distribution that aims to provide a lightweight and fast system that demands fewer hardware resources, thus an excellent choice for older computers.

Relying on the Xfce desktop environment, the distribution has two editions based on the stable Debian and Devuan branches.

However, the developers are on track to significantly expand what has been offered so far, with a new addition rising on the horizon. Meet Peppermint Mini.

Peppermint Mini: A Compact Powerhouse of Possibilities

Peppermint Mini with Cinnamon desktop environment.

Those who have used Peppermint OS in the past will be greeted with a comforting sense of familiarity. The lightness, the functionality, and the seamless user experience – it is all there.

But all this is packed into a mere 150 MB ISO image, driven by the good old and time-tested Debian installer.

However, the size isn’t the sole standout feature of Peppermint Mini. Its adaptability and versatility are where it truly shines.

While the traditional Xfce desktop environment remains integral to the distribution, Peppermint Mini goes a step further. It introduces an array of desktop environments for users to choose from.

Whether you’re a fan of KDE Plasma, GNOME, Cinnamon, Budgie, MATE, or any other popular desktop environment, Peppermint Mini has got you covered. This broadens the horizons for customization and ensures that users get a personalized computing experience.

Peppermint OS Installer

Peppermint Mini comes in two editions, based on the stable Debian and Devuan branches. In other words, under the hood, you get the rock-solid Debian 12 (Bookworm) or the systemd-free Devuan 5 (Daedalus).

Of course, all the components from the main Peppermint edition are presented, like Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, PipeWire audio server by default, and a wholly updated graphics stack that includes X.Org Server 21.1, Wayland 1.21, and Mesa 22.3.

On top of that, for lovers of systemd-free Linux distributions who choose to bet on Peppermint’s Devuan version, you can select your preferred init system between OpenRC, Runit, or SysIntV.

For the most impatient, the Peppermint Mini’s installation ISOs are here. Remember that this is a beta version, so expect some glitches. Taking this into account, of course, we don’t recommend using it as your primary desktop system at the moment.

You can refer to the announcement for detailed information.