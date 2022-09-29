Parrot OS 5.1 Brings a Host of Updates and New Docker Repo

Updated security tools, IoT performance improvements, and its own Docker repo are some things the new Parrot OS 5.1 comes with.

Parrot OS, similar to Kali Linux, was created as a security-focused operating system for ethical hackers and privacy-oriented users. It is a free and open-source Linux distribution based on Debian.

Half a year after its latest stable release, 5.0, Parrot OS 5.1 is finally here. So let’s see what’s changed.

What’s New in Parrot OS 5.1

Virtualization and containerization are two technologies that have recently become driving forces in the IT sector. And Parrot OS 5.1 seems to be aiming to stay up with this trend.

We mention this since the announcement of the latest version highlights that, in addition to its official Docker one, the distro now also offers its repository – parrot.run. Moreover, all images are now multi-arch and support the amd64 and arm64 architectures.

Furthermore, they have also been updated, with Parrot devs committing to continue improving them in the future. In other words, there is a clear emphasis on containerization as a vision for the distro’s future.

Most reverse engineering tools, such as Rizin and Cutter, have received major version updates. Of course, other tools, such as Metasploit and Exploit-DB, have also gotten much-needed attention in the shape of new versions.

We’d like to specifically highlight AnonSurf 4.0, a new tool added in Parrot OS 5.1. It is an in-house anonymity solution that automatically routes all traffic through the TOR network, eliminating the need to configure each app’s proxy settings.

The Parrot IoT edition features significant performance improvements for the various Raspberry Pi boards and Wi-Fi compatibility for the Raspberry Pi 400 board. On top of that, it now includes Parrot’s Home and Security editions and a full MATE desktop environment, just like the desktop equivalent.

Under the hood, Parrot OS 5.1 is powered by Linux kernel 5.18. In addition, it is kept company by systemd 251.3, PulseAudio 14.2, and X.Org Server 1.7. Among the desktop applications, you’ll find LibreOffice 7.4, Firefox ESR 102, and TOR Browser 11.5.

For detailed information about all changes in Parrot 5.1, you can refer to the official announcement.

Download

Head to Parrot’s official download page when you’re ready to grab a copy of this free security-oriented operating system.

Parrot OS is a rolling release Linux distro, so if you already have it installed, you don’t need to make a fresh install. Instead, use the APT command to upgrade your existing system by running: