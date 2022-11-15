Orange Pi 5 SBC Is Available for Pre-order, Prices Start at $60

Orange Pi 5, powered by the Rockchip RK3588S, is four times faster than its predecessor, Orange Pi 4 LTS. Shipments begin in December.

Single Board Computers (SBC) have been widely used among Linux users, self-hosting enthusiasts, and home automation hobbyists.

For years, Shenzhen Xunlong Software Co., the company behind Orange Pi devices, has been developing products that compete directly with the popular Raspberry Pi devices.

As expected, they continue to evolve with each new version, with the new Orange Pi 5 offering significant improvements over its predecessor. So, let’s look at what the new device has to provide.

Orange Pi 5 Single Board Computer

Memory is a crucial factor to consider when running multiple programs simultaneously. The new Orange Pi 5 gives users the option of 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or an impressive 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM, which is four times more than the current top-of-the-line model at the time of the Raspberry Pi 4.

However, the currently available pre-order device versions only come with 4GB and 8GB RAM. 16GB and 32GB variants will most likely be available later.

Orange Pi 5 uses Rockchip RK3588S 8-core 64-bit Cortex-A76 processor with a base frequency of up to 2.4 GHz. In addition, an ARM Mali-G610 integrated graphics chip ensures smooth video content playback and gives you up to 8K display processing capability.

According to manufacturer data, the new Orange Pi 5 provides four times the CPU acceleration and an eightfold boost in video performance over its predecessor, the Orange Pi 4 LTS.

The device includes an HDMI output, GPIO interface, Type-C, Gigabit LAN port, 2xUSB 2.0, and 1xUSB 3.0. There’s also an onboard microphone, a 26-pin header, and so on.

It is impressive that M.2 PCIe 2.0 support for accessing NVMe SSD hard drives has been included. This greatly expands data storage space while meeting the demand for fast read/write operations and large-capacity storage. Below is the full device specification.

SoC Rockchip RK3588S (8nm LP process) CPU • 8-core 64-bit processor

• Big.Little Architecture: 4xCortex-A76 and 4xCortex-A55, the Big core cluster is 2.4GHz, and the Little core cluster is 1.8GHz frequency. GPU • Arm Mali-G610 MP4 “Odin” GPU

• Compatible with OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2

• 3D graphics engine and 2D graphics engine RAM 4GB/8GB/16GB /32GB（LPDDR4/4x） Memory • QSPI Nor FLASH 16MB

• MicroSD (TF) Card Slot

• PCIe M.2 M-KEY (SSD) Socket USB • HDMI2.1, up to 8K @60Hz

• DP1.4 (DisplayPort), DP1.4, and USB3.1 ports are multiplexed, and the port is shared with Type-C

• 2 * MIPI D-PHY TX 4Lane, configurable up to 4K @60Hz Camera • MIPI CSI 4Lane

• 2 * MIPI D-PHY RX 4Lane Audio • 3.5mm headphone jack audio input/output

• Input: Onboard MIC

• HDMI 2.1 eARC Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet (YT8531B ) PCIe M.2 M-KEY Socket SSD module supporting PCIe M.2 M-KEY NVMe

Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0 custom module supporting PCIe M.2 M-KEY Power Source Type-C power supply, 5V @ 4A

In comparison, sized at 100×62 mm (3.94″ x 2.44″), Orange Pi 5 is slightly bigger than the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and weighs 46 grams (1.6 ounces).

As always, one of the most important questions is what operating system users will be able to use with the new device. Orange Pi 5 supports Orange Pi OS (Droid), the official in-house-made OS by Orange Pi, Android 12, and Debian 11.

Finally, let’s look at price and delivery times. Currently, only pre-orders from AliExpress are available, with delivery starting from December 1.

During the pre-sale period (November 11-30), the Orange Pi 5 4GB is available for $60 . Between December 1 and December 31, it will be priced at $68 , with a standard price of $75 after that.

is available for . Between December 1 and December 31, it will be priced at , with a standard price of after that. During the pre-sale period (November 11-30), the Orange Pi 5 8GB is available for $75. Between December 1 and December 31, it will be priced at $83, with a standard price of $90 after that.

Unfortunately, for the time being, no additional information on the expected pricing for the 16GB and 32GB models has been published. However, you can find full details of the new Orange Pi 5 on the official website.