Oracle Linux 9.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

Oracle Linux 9.4 offers the latest programming tools and strict security measures to ensure enterprise stability. Here's more on that.

After RHEL 9.4, followed by AlmaLinux 9.4 and Rocky Linux 9.4 releases, Oracle officially launched its Oracle Linux 9.4 today, closing the circle on the big three in the Enterprise Linux field of the RHEL forks.

The update supports 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms and, as may be supposed, maintains application binary compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.

Users can choose between Oracle’s Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 2 and the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), depending on their platform needs.

Oracle Linux 9.4

A significant update in this version is the enhancement of programming languages and server technologies. Oracle Linux 9.4 introduces:

Python 3.12, which can be installed alongside older versions such as Python 3.9 and 3.11.

Ruby 3.3.0 is available in a new module stream.

PHP 8.2, which is included in its new module stream.

The latest NGINX 1.24 web and proxy server.

PostgreSQL 16 features a suite of new capabilities and improvements.

Other notable updates include Git version 2.43, GCC Toolset 13, and updates to Performance Co-Pilot, cmake, LLVM, Rust, and Go toolsets.

Additionally, Oracle Linux 9.4 introduces new security measures to enhance system integrity and compliance:

New SELinux policy rules for systemd services like “nvme-stas” and “realmd.”

An updated OpenSSL configuration that supports “fips.so” shared library as a FIPS provider, pending certification by NIST.

Enhanced OpenSSH settings that delay responses after failed login attempts, mitigating user enumeration attacks.

A new “grafana-selinux” package ensures Grafana runs with the appropriate SELinux type.

Lastly, the update features an updated SCAP Security Guide aligned with the latest DISA STIG policies, further bolstering its security framework.

Upgrading to the latest release is easy for current Oracle Linux 9.x series users – just run sudo dnf update . For users of Oracle Linux 7 and 8, upgrading to version 9 is streamlined through the Leapp utility.

Those opting for a fresh install can find the ISO installation images available for download from the Oracle Linux yum server. Refer to the announcement or look at the release notes for more information about all changes.