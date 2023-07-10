OpenRGB 0.9 Released with Segments Support

OpenRGB 0.9 RGB lighting control tool now supports Segments, adds a Keyboard Layout Manager, and expands the base of supported devices.

Many desktop computers now have RGB lighting with a variety of options. How about instead of having a multitude of vendor-specific tools, you have a single one to tidy them up?

Look no further because OpenRGB is here to address that problem. It is a cross-platform, open-source application that auto-detects and displays RGB-enabled devices, allowing you to control them from a centralized interface.

The just-released OpenRGB 0.9 version brings some new exciting features, so let’s look at them.

What’s New in OpenRGB 0.9

OpenRGB 0.9 – free and open-source software developed to control RGB lighting.

The most notable feature of this release is the long-awaited segment support, which is now a reality. Thanks to it, users can now split up addressable LED zones into multiple segments (sub-groups) that can be handled independently.

Moreover, the segment support helps also when you want to separate daisy-chained ARGB devices (Addressable RGB), such as fans, strips, etc., attached to the same header.

At the same time, OpenRGB 0.9 brings a brand new feature – Keyboard Layout Manager. It is a back-end solution that helps develop keyboard integrations and efficiently manages numerous regional layouts.

Many more GPUs have been added to existing GPU controllers, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Gigabyte, iGame, MSI, NVIDIA, Palit, and PNY.

Furthermore, this release also brings improvements to AOC, ASRock, ASUS, Corsair, Gigabyte, HyperX, Lian-Li, and other controllers. We can’t fail to mention that OpenRGB 0.9 now supports the famous Cherry keyboard and Lenovo motherboards.

Finally, we’d want to make an important remark. Devs warn that due to changes in device names, in some cases, the existing profiles saved from previous versions may not work after the upgrade to 0.9, so you may have to recreate them.

On top of that, due to a change in plugin versioning, you may need to manually delete your old plugins before OpenRGB can install new ones. How to do this and a list of all changes in the OppenRGB 0.9 can be found in the release notes.

If you want to try this awesome app on your Linux distro, it is available for download from the project’s website as a portable AppImage, and native DEB and RPM installation packages.