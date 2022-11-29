OpenRGB 0.8 Is Here with Many More Devices Supported

OpenRGB 0.8, the latest release for this vendor-independent RGB lighting control tool, is available nearly a year after its last update.

Many desktop computers now have RGB lighting with a variety of options. OpenRGB is a cross-platform open-source program that auto-detects and displays RGB-enabled devices and allows you to control them from a centralized interface.

Assume you’ve upgraded your PC with lighting from several vendors. In that case, you may have many third-party apps to control them. This is where OpenRGB comes in, providing you with a single app to rule them all.

It is designed to aid users in getting the most out of their RGB-enabled devices, including motherboards, RAM modules, graphics cards, LED strips and fan controllers, coolers, keyboards, and mice.

What’s New in OpenRGB 0.8

A few days ago, the release of the new version of OpenRGB 0.8 was announced, which highlights a few general improvements under the hood and in the user interface, as well as the addition of support for more devices and platforms.

The new release automatically detects language from the operating system and allows the user to change it in the settings manually. Furthermore, the user interface has got some visual enhancements. Individual elements are better organized, with frames added around them to help them stand out.

The automatic generation of udev rules is a significant new feature in OpenRGB 0.8. For those unfamiliar, udev is a device manager for the Linux kernel that supplies your computer with device events. This new capability adds additional power to the app’s functionality.

And now, we get to the most crucial element for OpenRGB users: the supported devices. Version 0.8 adds a large number to the existing ones. Because the list is so huge, we’ll only include a few here.

Many more GPUs are now supported, including ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, EVGA GPU, and MSI GPU. In addition, GPU controllers such as NVIDIA Illumination and Colorful GPU are also now supported. Meanwhile, this release includes improvements to MSI-RGB, MSI Mystic Light, Razer, SteelSeries, Logitech, and other controllers.

As previously stated, the OpenRGB developers’ efforts in this release have been significant, and the list of new supported devices and those that have received improvements is extensive. You may read more about it in the official announcement.

Finally, we’d want to make one remark. Existing profiles saved from earlier OpenRGB versions may not work due to changes in device names and will need to be recreated. The same is true for stored addressable controller sizes.

Install OpenRGB 0.8 on Linux

OpenRGB 0.7 is available for download from the project’s website as a portable AppImage, and native DEB and RPM package file.

Debian and Ubuntu users should download the DEB file from the project’s download page, then run the APT command:

sudo apt install openrgb_0.8_amd64_buster_fb88964.deb

Accordingly, Fedora users need to download and install the RPM file using the DNF package manager.

sudo dnf install openrgb_0.8_x86_64_f36_fb88964.rpm

Of course, regardless of the Linux distribution you use, the simplest way to take advantage of all the new features of OpenRGB 0.8 is to download the application as AppImage. Then, right-click on it to bring up the context menu and make the file executable. Finally, double-click on it, and the OpenRGB lighting control app will start.