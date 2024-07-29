Polychromatic 0.9.2 Front-End for OpenRazer Released

Polychromatic 0.9.2 open-source management front-end for OpenRazer rolls out key fixes and a new OpenRazer config option.
Polychromatic 0.9.2 Front-End for OpenRazer Released

Polychromatic, a dedicated graphical front-end for managing Razer peripherals on Linux, has rolled out its 0.9.2 update.

The application is widely adopted in Linux gaming circles, as it translates the complex Razer configurations into a user-friendly GUI, making it easier for non-tech-savvy users to personalize their gaming setups.

Key Updates in Polychromatic 0.9.2

The most notable change in the 0.9.2 update is adding the “persistence_dual_boot_quirk” configuration option for OpenRazer.

This setting particularly benefits users who dual-boot Linux and Windows when restoring the persisted effect. The option is expected to take place in the upcoming OpenRazer 3.9 release.

It addresses an issue where certain Razer devices fail to remember their last selected lighting effect when switching from Windows (where Razer’s official Synapse driver is used) to Linux. This enhancement promises a smoother transition between operating systems, maintaining users’ preferred settings across boots.

Polychromatic 0.9.2
Polychromatic 0.9.2

Polychromatic 0.9.2 also includes several fixes aimed at improving the overall user experience:

  • A graphical fix resolves a previously broken header graphic when users tile the Polychromatic application, enhancing visual consistency.
  • The update corrects a minor typo related to the Hz setting for the DeathAdder 3.5G’s DPI configuration, ensuring accurate information display.
  • For the Razer Basilisk Essential mouse, which only supports horizontal (X-axis) movement adjustments, the Y-axis configuration options have been hidden to avoid confusion.
  • The built-in troubleshooter has also been enhanced to perform better secure boot checks, helping users identify and resolve potential conflicts that could affect hardware functionality.

For more detailed information, visit the release’s changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts