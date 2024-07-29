Polychromatic 0.9.2 Front-End for OpenRazer Released

Polychromatic 0.9.2 open-source management front-end for OpenRazer rolls out key fixes and a new OpenRazer config option.

Polychromatic, a dedicated graphical front-end for managing Razer peripherals on Linux, has rolled out its 0.9.2 update.

The application is widely adopted in Linux gaming circles, as it translates the complex Razer configurations into a user-friendly GUI, making it easier for non-tech-savvy users to personalize their gaming setups.

Key Updates in Polychromatic 0.9.2

The most notable change in the 0.9.2 update is adding the “persistence_dual_boot_quirk” configuration option for OpenRazer.

This setting particularly benefits users who dual-boot Linux and Windows when restoring the persisted effect. The option is expected to take place in the upcoming OpenRazer 3.9 release.

It addresses an issue where certain Razer devices fail to remember their last selected lighting effect when switching from Windows (where Razer’s official Synapse driver is used) to Linux. This enhancement promises a smoother transition between operating systems, maintaining users’ preferred settings across boots.

Polychromatic 0.9.2

Polychromatic 0.9.2 also includes several fixes aimed at improving the overall user experience:

A graphical fix resolves a previously broken header graphic when users tile the Polychromatic application, enhancing visual consistency.

The update corrects a minor typo related to the Hz setting for the DeathAdder 3.5G’s DPI configuration, ensuring accurate information display.

For the Razer Basilisk Essential mouse, which only supports horizontal (X-axis) movement adjustments, the Y-axis configuration options have been hidden to avoid confusion.

The built-in troubleshooter has also been enhanced to perform better secure boot checks, helping users identify and resolve potential conflicts that could affect hardware functionality.

For more detailed information, visit the release’s changelog.