NVIDIA Releases Linux Driver 580.119 With Fixes for Vulkan and EGL Apps

After releasing version 580.105 of its stable display driver for 64-bit Linux systems in early November, NVIDIA today rolled out version 580.119, now available as a recommended update for users seeking the latest stable improvements for their graphics hardware.

One of the key fixes resolves display corruption seen on LG Ultragear monitors when specific modes are used. NVIDIA has also corrected corruption affecting X-Plane on workstation GPUs, restoring proper rendering for affected users.

At the same time, a regression introduced in 580.65.06 that removed certain display mode timings, such as 1920×1080 at 75 Hz, has been addressed, with the new driver restoring the expected modes. NVIDIA has additionally reverted a change that invalidated display modes on some monitors, fixing a user-visible regression from earlier in the release cycle.

NVIDIA Linux display driver 580.119 is now available for download.

Apart from that, the update corrects inaccurate Dots Per Inch reporting on displays such as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, improving desktop scaling and visual consistency. Several issues affecting Vulkan-based applications on Venus VirtIO and on Volta and newer GPUs have also been resolved, improving compatibility for virtualized and modern GPU environments.

Beyond these fixes, NVIDIA has patched multiple EGL platform issues that prevented multisample configurations from functioning correctly. The update incorporates resolutions for upstream issues in egl-wayland2 and egl-x11, improving behavior for applications that rely on these paths.

As always, Linux users can obtain the driver directly from NVIDIA’s website. However, it’s worth noting that many distributions provide their own packaged versions, which may integrate more seamlessly with system updates.

For a complete list of changes, visit the release notes.