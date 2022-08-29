MX Linux 21.2 Is Here as a Bugfix Release, Based on Debian 11.4

MX Linux 21.2, the second refresh of the MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” release, consists of bug fixes and application updates.

MX Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distro based on Debian’s Stable branch, including the Xfce as a default desktop. However, the desktop environment has a slightly modified layout, with the main panel moved to the left side.

As a result, it is a perfect mixture of simplicity, ease of use, and appeal to more seasoned users. In addition, the distro also comes with Conky preinstalled, which enhances the appealing appearance of the working environment.

Today, MX Linux’s devs released the second update of the 21 “Wildflower” series, so let’s see what’s new.

MX Linux 21.2 Highlights

MX Linux 21.2 builds on the Debian 11.4 base focusing on bug fixes and application updates rather than new features. However, there are a few things to note.

We’ll start with the MX Tweak tool, one of the many developed in-house specifically for MX Linux. It combines a variety of small yet often used Xfce customizations.

Now, MX Tweak adds new options to its arsenal, namely the ability to disable Bluetooth adapters and putting Xfce file dialog buttons to the bottom of the dialog rather than the top.

Another MX Linux-specific utility, MX Updater, can now use Nala, an increasingly popular frontend for the APT command. On top of that, MX Cleanup, which offers several easy actions to check and increase hard drive space, now includes a kernel cleanup tool.

We won’t forget to highlight that MX Installer has received several bug fixes and improvements, and a UEFI management tool has been included in MX Boot Options.

Last, the main MX Linux’s Xfce, Fluxbox, and KDE editions have a Linux kernel update to version 5.10. Furthermore, the AHS release now uses kernel 5.18 and an updated linux-firmware package.

For those not in the know, MX Linux AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) is a special software repo that allows users to install things like new graphics stack and firmware, as well as updated mesa packages and Xorg drivers.

You can refer to the official announcement for detailed information about all changes.

Download

So, if you want to download the MX Linux 21.2, the links to the installation ISO images are at the bottom of the official announcement. The distro offers both 32-bit and 64-bit versions too. Unfortunately, only the KDE Plasma edition doesn’t have a 32-bit option.

Of course, if you are already running MX Linux 21, there is no need to reinstall. So, to upgrade to the most recent 21 series version, run the commands listed below.