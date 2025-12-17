Mozilla’s New Leadership Will Prioritize Transparent AI and User Control

Mozilla CEO Anthony Enzor-DeMeo says Firefox will evolve into a modern AI browser while keeping privacy and clarity at the forefront.

Anthony Enzor-DeMeo formally took over as CEO of Mozilla Corporation, outlining a strategy that places trust, transparency, and user control at the center of the company’s next phase, with AI set to play a significant but tightly governed role.

In his first message as CEO, Enzor-DeMeo said trust is the main challenge in today’s technology. He believes AI is already changing how people search, shop, and make choices online. He also sees the browser as a key tool in this shift, since it now connects people to information, services, and AI features.

Enzor-DeMeo said Mozilla’s approach to AI will focus on clarity and giving users choices. Any AI features in Firefox or other Mozilla products will be optional, simple to turn off, and clearly described.

Users should understand what AI-powered features do, why they exist, and how data is handled, with privacy and transparency presented as defaults rather than trade-offs. This philosophy aligns with Mozilla’s long-standing manifesto, which the company plans to use as a guiding framework for responsible AI development over the next three years.

Firefox will remain Mozilla’s core product, but is set to evolve beyond a traditional browser. Enzor-DeMeo described plans for Firefox to grow into a modern AI-enabled browser while also serving as the foundation for a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Rather than positioning AI as an unavoidable layer, Mozilla aims to treat it as a tool that users consciously opt into, reinforcing the company’s emphasis on agency and informed consent.

“Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Firefox will remain our anchor. It will evolve into a modern AI browser and support a portfolio of new and trusted software additions.”

The new CEO also said Mozilla’s business model should match its focus on trust. As more AI features are added, Mozilla plans to use clear ways to make money that users can easily understand, and will keep working to find new sources of revenue beyond search deals.

Moreover, Enzor-DeMeo thanked former interim CEO Laura Chambers for helping steady the company during a time of fast AI growth, new regulations, and antitrust reviews. He also noted her work in diversifying Mozilla’s revenue.

Looking forward, Mozilla will judge its success by both business results and progress toward its mission, a balance Enzor-DeMeo calls a “double bottom line.” In the next three years, Mozilla will invest more in privacy-respecting AI, make product controls clearer, and try to reach more users of all ages.

Finally, Enzor-DeMeo said changes in AI, browsers, and regulations play to Mozilla’s strengths as an independent, user-focused company. If the plan works, it should make Mozilla stronger, help Firefox reach more people, and set a standard for AI and trusted software in the industry.

For more information, see the announcement.