Ardour 8.7 DAW Debuts with Enhanced Features and Bug Fixes

Ardour, the widely acclaimed digital audio workstation (DAW) that serves as a versatile platform for audio engineers, musicians, and producers to record, edit, and mix music on Linux, Windows, and macOS, has just released its latest version, Ardour 8.7 “Sonora Portraits.”

This update is a somewhat unexpected addition to the 8.x series, initially planned to end with version 8.6. However, the developers decided to roll out another update due to significant bug fixes and feature enhancements gathered over the past few months.

What’s New in Ardour 8.7?

Enhanced Track Management: Ardour 8.7 introduces a user-friendly update that allows users to drag tracks and buses using the mouse. This new feature is designed for those who prefer a more tactile approach to organizing tracks despite the existing available methods.

Simplified Ruler Display: To streamline the user interface and reduce potential errors, Ardour has reduced the number of rulers that display various markers down to three main types: locations, ranges, and arrangements. This change aims to declutter the workspace while maintaining the functionality for displaying all necessary markers.

MIDI Scene Markers: Ardour now allows recording of the MIDI program and bank changes directly from external MIDI devices into the Scene In port to support live performance tools. This feature is geared towards users utilizing hardware to manage global scene changes.

Parallel Disk I/O: In preparation for version 9.0, Ardour 8.7 includes an upgrade to how audio and MIDI data are handled, with the introduction of parallel disk I/O. This allows the DAW to leverage multiple CPU cores more effectively, enhancing the overall efficiency and speed of data processing.

Ardour 8.7 DAW

Improvements and Fixes

Ardour 8.7 is not just about new features; it also brings a host of improvements and bug fixes that enhance the overall user experience and performance:

Default drag and drop behavior in arrangements has been shifted to move rather than copy.

New theming options and improvements in GUI elements like mixer strips and session dialogs enhance visual clarity and user interaction.

Various backend updates, including support for disks larger than 16TB and better handling of MIDI bindings, ensure Ardour remains compatible with the latest hardware and software standards.

Many bug fixes address issues ranging from GUI crashes to audio processing optimizations, underscoring Ardour’s commitment to stability and reliability.

Lastly, the update also introduces a new “Captain Light” theme and makes various tweaks across the system to ensure a smoother, more intuitive user experience.

Ardour 8.7 Digital Audio Workstation should be available as a Flatpak package on Flathub in the coming days. The announcement provides detailed information about all changes.