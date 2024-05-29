Mobifree’s Open Source Strategy Challenging the Tech Giants

The new Mobifree initiative fights Big Tech with ethical mobile software that respects privacy, labor standards, and the environment.
For decades, the mobile software sector has been dominated by Big Tech, which is characterized by proprietary standards, closed-source software, and a focus on harvesting user data. These practices have raised significant concerns regarding privacy violations, user lock-in, poor labor standards, and environmental harm.

To address these multifaceted issues, Mobifree, a new project sponsored by the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet initiative, is challenging the status quo and advocating for a shift towards more open, respectful, and sustainable practices.

It’s not just a single entity but a powerful coalition of twelve organizations, united by a shared vision—to develop mobile open-source software that champions digital rights, fosters quality, and ensures fair competition.

Among these collaborators are the E Foundation, which maintains /e/OS—a fully open-source operating system—and Murena, known for their smartphones that come pre-installed with privacy-focused software.

In addition, Mobifree includes other notable partners like microG and F-Droid, each contributing unique open-source solutions that enhance the privacy and usability of mobile technology.

At its core, the initiative is about more than just software; it’s about creating an ecosystem that empowers users and developers alike. The project emphasizes:

  • Digital Rights: Prioritizing user privacy and freedom of speech.
  • Quality Experience: Ensuring high-quality mobile software for both individual users and organizations.
  • Inclusiveness: Making software accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical skills or physical abilities.
  • Empowerment: Improving labor conditions and involving workers in decision-making processes.
  • Environmental Sustainability: Promoting practices that have a positive impact on the environment.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the project’s website where they can learn more about each partner organization, explore their technologies, and even download tools to “Mobifree their phone.”

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

