PinePhone Pro Linux Smartphone is Now Available for Pre-order

The PinePhone Pro costs $399 and is designed to be user repairable. The spare parts will be sold through the Pine Store.

The PINE64, the hardcore nerds behind Linux-powered hardware, has just announced the PinePhone Pro. It seems that the PINE64 has decided to offer a more premium device this time around.

Related: PineTime is an Inexpensive Open Source Smartwatch

On the other hand, Pine64 is making it very clear this smartphone is not for everyone.

If you depend on proprietary mainstream mobile messenger applications, banking applications, use loyalty or travel apps, consume DRM media, or play mobile video games on your fruit or Android smartphone, then the PinePhone Pro is likely not for you.

So with that clarification, let’s see what it can do.

PinePhone Pro Spec

PinePhone Pro is an upgrade to the original Pinephone. The new PINE64’s phone is built on the Rockchip RK3399S SoC with two ARM Cortex-A72 and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating at 1.5GHz. It’s a pretty big spec jump with more RAM, more storage, better cameras, and a nicer display.

Display 6″ 1440 x 720 IPS, Gorilla Glass 4 SoC Rockchip RK3399S (2x Cortex-A72 + 4x A53 @ 1.5GHz) RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 128GB eMMC + microSD up to 2TB Cameras 13MP Sony IMX256 rear, 5MP OmniVision OV5640 front Cellular Quectel EG25-G modem for LTE, GSM, CDMA, GPS, GPS-A Local AMPAK AP6255 modem for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Peripherals Pogo, USB 3.0 (Type-C), 3.5mm audio Battery 3,000mAh w/ 15W USB Power Delivery charging OS Manjaro Linux Size 161 x 76.6 x 11.1mm / 215g

The default operating system for the PinePhone Pro is Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile, but Pine64 expects that most of the distros that support the PinePhone will add support for the Pro.

There’s also native video output via USB-C and USB 3.0 data transfer speeds, as well as an optional micro SD card slot and a headphone port.

The PinePhone Pro is pogo-pin compatible with the original PinePhone, so PinePhone users can use the same peripherals, such as the USB PineDio LoRa adapter, fingerprint reader, and wireless charging cases. In addition, with a keyboard, mouse and monitor connected, the PinePhone Pro can be used as a portable workstation.

The PinePhone Pro is still very much a smartphone aimed at Linux enthusiasts, but it’s significantly more usable as an actual phone. Like the PinePhone, the PinePhone Pro is as about as open source as you can make a semi-competitive smartphone. Like all Pine64 products, open hardware files will be available.

Related: PineNote is an Open Source Linux E-Reader with Pen Support

In conclusion, keep in mind while Plasma Mobile and Ubuntu Touch development efforts have been bolstered by the release of the original PinePhone, they’re still not complete replacements for Android or iOS just yet.

How to Order

The PinePhone Pro is available for pre-order at $399 and will start to arrive in December of this year. Customers will need to fill out an eligibility questionnaire to get a first-wave unit.