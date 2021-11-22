Pinta 1.7.1 Paint and Editing Tool Released with Minor Improvements

Pinta 1.7.1 has just been released delivering bug fixes along with some minor improvements. So let’s take a look what’s new.

For fans of digital photography, there is certainly no shortage of image editing tools to choose from, but the problem is that many of them are expensive. For Windows users, Paint.NET has offered a neat balance between power and ease of use. Pinta brings this power to the Linux users.

Pinta is a free cross-platform graphics editor, that means you can install it on Windows, macOS, or Linux. The app is a perfect match for Viewers & Editors in the Design & Photo category. It puts all the common graphic editing and design tools at your disposal: paintbrush, paint can, cloning stamp, gradient, different selection types, etc.

The application has been designed with a range of levels of ability in mind. Experienced user will be able to jump right in and start using some of the more advanced tools, but the learning curve for beginners is gentle and intuitive.

The Pinta development team have released Pinta 1.7.1 with many bug fixes and minor improvements. That said, let’s quickly take a look at what’s new.

Pinta 1.7.1 Highlights

The canvas can now be scrolled horizontally by holding Shift while using the mouse wheel. This is a great convenience especially when you have to work with zoomed images. On top on that the primary and secondary palette colors can now be swapped by pressing X key.

Continuing with the list of improvements, zooming in and out in Pinta 1.7.1 now can be done without pressing the Ctrl key. There is added also a more user-friendly dialog when attempting to open an unsupported file format.

Arrow keys can be used to move by a single pixel in the Move Selected Pixels and Move Selection tools. In addition to the keyboard shortcuts, arrow keys in Pinta 1.7.1 can be used to move by a single pixel in the Move Selected Pixels and Move Selection tools.

Last but not least, the About dialog now allows easily copying the version information to the clipboard for use when reporting bugs.

For more information about all changes in Pinta 1.7.1, you can refer to the official announcement.

Download

You can (as always) download the latest version from the project’s official website.

Ubuntu users are able to install Pinta 1.7.1 by using the official PPA repository. Just type the commands shown below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:pinta-maintainers/pinta-stable sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install pinta

Other Linux users can also install the latest Pinta paint and image editing tool version directly from Flathub.

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Next just run the app: