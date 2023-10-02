Linux Mint 21.2 Edge ISO Is Available for Download

Want to install Linux Mint, but your hardware is too new and not being recognized? Mint’s Edge ISO is here to solve that problem.

Before we begin, we must clarify this is not a new version of the beloved Linux Mint. This is a special release designed for particular use cases. Here’s what it’s all about.

Linux Mint 21.2 Edge ISO: What’s This?

As we informed you, Linux Mint, one of the best desktop-oriented distributions (and perhaps the best for now), recently released its highly anticipated new Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria,” followed later by LMDE 6.

But what if you’ve recently purchased a laptop or PC with such new and modern hardware that when you try installing Linux Mint, the operating system (kernel) fails to recognize it? This is where the Linux Mint Edge comes to the rescue.

Linux Mint Edge 21.2 Cinnamon

Because Linux Mint 21.2 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, the Mint release inherits it.

However, this can be a problem when you have new hardware, as this kernel version is nearly two years old (initially released on October 31, 2021) and may not include support for the most recent hardware.

It’s for this reason that the Mint developers, shortly after their main release, released a special new one, Linux Mint Edge, which itself is the same version as the main, but with the big difference that it comes with a more recent and up-to-date version of the Linux kernel.

This is to support (as much as possible) the latest hardware. In this regard, the release of Linux Mint Edge 21.2 Cinnamon has just been announced, which, unlike the flagship one, ships with Linux kernel 6.2 instead of 5.15.

So, if you can’t boot or install Linux Mint because your hardware is too new or isn’t being detected correctly, give the Mint 21.2 Edge ISO image a try.

The expectation is that it will detect your hardware properly and that you will perform a smooth installation of the OS, resulting in a system that is (almost) identical to what you get after installing from the primary installation images.

The only significant difference from the Linux Mint 21.2 release is that you will end up with the Mint system powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and some newer components from the Ubuntu 22.04.3 repositories.

However, remember that the Edge ISO image is not as stable as the other ISOs and may not support as many proprietary drivers. So, only use it if you cannot boot or install it with the different ISOs.

The announcement is here for more information, as the Mint 21.2 Edge ISO can be downloaded from here.