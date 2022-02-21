lfs: List the Linux File System in a Convenient Way

lfs is a small tool similar to the df command for producing a list of file systems on Linux in a clear and beautiful tabular form.

On Linux, you sometimes need to work with disks and/or partitions directly from the command line. Often, you want to perform actions on the filesystems, but you do so by specifying the partitions where they are stored.

There are many tools available to find the list of currently available filesystems in Linux, the most commonly used of which is df . Unfortunately, on systems with many disks, partitions, and USB drives, it can be hard to identify the device name assigned to each of them. And this is where lfs comes on the scene.

The lfs command is used to show the amount of free disk space available on Linux and other Unix-like systems and to understand the filesystems that have been mounted. All this is shown in a clear and beautiful tabular form.

Using the lfs command is more than easy. All you need to do is just to type lfs in your terminal:

lfs

By default, lfs only lists the filesystems backed by block devices looking like real disks. You can see the other ones with the -a option.

lfs -a

As you can see, most information given by the lfs command is already provided by df . However, there are some improvements worth mentioning:

Helps you recognize your disks by labeling them rem (removable), HDD , or SSD .

(removable), , or . lfs only uses SI (The International System of Units), so you don’t have to open the help and check the right argument for the correct size units.

only uses SI (The International System of Units), so you don’t have to open the help and check the right argument for the correct size units. Displays the type of filesystem.

Sorts filesystems by size.

For detailed information, you can refer to the project’s page.

How to Install lfs on Linux

You can download the precompiled binary from the project’s GitHub releases page.

wget https://github.com/Canop/lfs/releases/download/v2.0.1/lfs_2.0.1.zip

Extract the zip file using the following command:

unzip lfs_2.0.1.zip

Next, you’ll have to ensure that the shell can find the lfs executable. An easy solution is to put it in /usr/local/bin and to set it as executable:

sudo mv build/x86_64-linux/lfs /usr/local/bin/ sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/lfs