Linkwarden 2.8 Bookmark Manager: Custom Icons, Browser Sync, and More

Linkwarden 2.8 bookmark manager is out now with custom preview images, Phosphor icons, link details drawer, browser sync, multilingual support, and more.

Linkwarden, a self-hosted, open-source bookmark manager designed to help users collect, organize, and preserve webpages, just dropped its latest version, 2.8, packed with new features.

One of the most notable is the ability to set a custom preview image for each link. This means you can make your saved links visually distinctive, adding a layer of personalization that makes navigating through your content more engaging.

Plus, thanks to Phosphor Icons, users now have the option to assign unique icons to individual links and collections. With thousands of combinations, this adds a creative touch, allowing users to organize their data visually to suit them best.

But Linkwarden’s new version isn’t just about appearances. A new Link Details Drawer provides a detailed view of each link, preserving formats and offering additional information at a glance. Plus, the customizable view and adjustable columns let you tailor the dashboard to your needs, making your workflow even more efficient.

Linkwarden’s Link Details Drawer

Browser synchronization is now available for those who want to integrate their web experience. The Floccus extension allows you to sync your browser bookmarks with Linkwarden, making it easy to maintain a seamless experience across different platforms.

Linkwarden 2.8 is also about making life easier. With just a click, you can now open all links under a collection in new tabs—a feature perfect for anyone managing research projects or simply looking to save time.

Additionally, the platform now supports more languages: Chinese (Taiwan), Dutch, German, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

For cloud subscribers, Linkwarden has added the ability to reserve more seats and invite additional users, even those not yet on the platform. This improvement will particularly benefit teams and collaborative projects. Additionally, users can now edit link URLs directly, making quick changes without the hassle of recreating entries.

Finally, deployment has become much easier. With the Docker image size now reduced by around 50%, Linkwarden is even lighter and more efficient, allowing faster deployments and lower storage requirements.

Read the release announcement for more detailed information about all the new features in Linkwarden 2.8.

Want to try Linkwarden? Don’t worry; we’ve got everything you need. Our easy-to-follow guide will walk you through the installation process step-by-step so you’ll be up and running quickly. Go ahead and give it a try—you’ll be glad you did!

Image credits: Linkwarden