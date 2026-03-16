Lightpanda Promises a Faster, Lightweight Alternative to Headless Chrome

Lightpanda is a new open-source headless browser that claims up to 9× faster automation while using up to 16× less memory than Chrome.

A new open-source project called Lightpanda, described by its developers as “the first browser for machines, not humans,” is attracting attention in automation and infrastructure by proposing a radically lightweight alternative to traditional headless browsers.

Designed for automation workloads, Lightpanda is a headless browser built from scratch in the Zig programming language. Unlike conventional browsers, however, it does not implement graphical rendering.

Instead, it focuses only on the components required to execute web pages programmatically, including the DOM, JavaScript execution via V8, networking, and a server that implements the Chrome DevTools Protocol.

The result is a minimal browser environment intended for tasks such as web scraping, automated testing, and AI-driven browsing. These workloads are typically handled by running Chromium or Google Chrome in headless mode, which still carries much of the overhead of a full browser stack.

According to benchmarks published by the project’s developers, Lightpanda can run automation workloads up to nine times faster while using about sixteen times less memory than Chrome under certain conditions.

The tests were performed against 933 real-world web pages over the network on an AWS EC2 instance running multiple parallel automation tasks. In one scenario with 25 concurrent jobs, Lightpanda reportedly used about 215 MB of memory compared with roughly 2 GB consumed by Chrome.

Devs says that compatibility with existing automation frameworks comes from support for the Chrome DevTools Protocol. This allows tools such as Puppeteer and Playwright to connect to Lightpanda as they would to Chrome. In many cases, switching to the new browser requires only changing the endpoint used by the automation script.

The project is still under development, and the developers note that compatibility with all websites is not yet complete. Some modern web APIs and browser features remain unimplemented, so certain sites may not behave exactly as they would in a full Chromium-based browser.

Lightpanda is released under the AGPL-3.0 license, with source code and development activity available on GitHub.