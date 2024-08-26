LibreELEC 12.0.1 Rolls Out with Kodi 21.1 Upgrade

LibreELEC 12.0.1 media center is out! Transition to aarch64 for Raspberry Pi 4/5. Here's more on that.

LibreELEC, a purpose-built OS designed specifically for running Kodi, has launched its latest version, 12.0.1, an upgrade to its previous major 12.0 (Omega) release.

This update is particularly crucial for users of 64-bit ARM SoC devices such as Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, which now utilize the aarch64 userspace instead of the previous arm configuration.

LibreELEC 12.0.1 Highlights

With this new release, Raspberry Pi 4/5 users will experience a shift to the aarch64 architecture. This change means that the usual method of updating through LibreELEC settings will not display the LibreELEC 12.0 releases, as the system no longer supports arm images.

To update, users must manually place the LibreELEC 12 release file into the “/storage/.update” directory and reboot their device.

For those accessing DRM-protected streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video, it’s necessary to delete the Widevine CDN folder in “/storage/.kodi/cdm.” Following this deletion, the system will automatically download and install the new aarch64 Widevine libraries on the first run.

Docker users should remove any existing ‘arm‘ containers before updating, especially those employing add-ons from LinuxServer.io or installing containers via the console. Following the system update, users can reinstall their containers with versions compatible with aarch64 to maintain functionality.

Of course, LibreELEC 12.0.1 is not just about architectural changes. Kodi itself has been updated to version 21.1, and the Linux kernel has been upgraded to 6.6.46, along with several smaller updates and fixes that improve the system’s overall stability and usability.

Moreover, certain devices like the Allwinner OrangePi Win and Rockchip RK3328 face compatibility issues and currently do not work properly with the new version. Additionally, the RPi gpiozero tool is malfunctioning due to a kernel version mismatch, requiring a temporary code adjustment for users who need this functionality.

Users of generic devices will find that the update offers enhanced support for HDR content on modern AMD and Intel GPUs using the GBM/V4L2 graphics stack. However, those using Nvidia GPUs or older hardware might encounter glitches and are advised to use the Generic-Legacy image on the X11 graphics stack.

Lastly, due to substantial changes in software architecture and capabilities, upgrading from versions older than LibreELEC 10.x will require a clean installation. Creating a backup before upgrading is strongly recommended to avoid potential data loss.

You can check the project’s download section to get LibreELEC 12.0.1 for your hardware. The release announcement provides more about all novelties.