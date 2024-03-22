Kubuntu 24.04 Wallpaper Submission Opened

Your artwork on every Kubuntu 24.04 desktop? Submit your inspiring wallpaper design by March 31, 2024, and make it possible!

Are you a creative designer passionate about open-source, technology, and aesthetics? Do you enjoy crafting stunning visual experiences that define the look and feel of operating systems?

We are only a month away from the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and all its flavors. In light of this, Kubuntu has opened the floor for submissions in search of the official desktop wallpaper of its forthcoming 24.04 release.

The search is on for wallpapers that are not just visually appealing but encapsulate the spirit and values of the Kubuntu community. The ideal submission will blend creativity with the themes of freedom, elegance, and technical excellence, hallmarks of the Kubuntu experience.

We are in search of unique, inspiring, and beautiful wallpapers that reflect the spirit of Kubuntu and its community. Your design should captivate users with its creativity, while also embodying the essence of Kubuntu’s commitment to freedom, elegance, and technical excellence.

Guidelines for Submission

Submissions are required to meet specific guidelines to ensure consistency and quality across various display settings. Designs must be at least 3840×2160 pixels in resolution and submitted in JPEG or PNG formats, adhering to a high-quality standard suitable for Kubuntu’s diverse and wide-ranging audience.

Notably, the council stresses the importance of originality. Each submission must be the creator’s original work and should not infringe on any copyrighted material unless explicit permission is granted. This ensures that the selection process remains fair and legal, honoring the creativity and integrity of the artistic community.

How to Participate

Artists interested in submitting their work can send their designs to Rick Timmis of the Kubuntu Council through multiple channels, including Telegram, Matrix, Mastodon, email, and IRC. This ensures accessibility for participants regardless of their preferred communication platform.

The submission deadline is March 31, 2024, allowing ample time for creatives to conceptualize and refine their designs. Following the review process, selected designs will be featured in the Kubuntu 24.04 release.

In addition to the honor of contributing to the operating system’s visual identity, selected artists will receive credit in the release notes and across Kubuntu’s social media platforms, offering widespread recognition for their work.

So, what are you waiting for? Unleash your imagination and creativity. For more information, look here.