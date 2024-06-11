Kubuntu Focus Unveils Ir14 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux Laptops

Kubuntu Focus team announced the availability of its two new models: Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2. Both are equipped with impressive specs and are designed to save users time and enhance productivity with Linux-first hardware and software integration.

Haven’t you heard of Kubuntu Focus? It is a line of high-performance Linux laptops pre-installed with Ubuntu’s flavor, Kubuntu. The devices provide a powerful, out-of-the-box Linux experience with the KDE Plasma desktop environment optimized for professional and creative workflows.

Ir14 GEN 2: Compact Powerhouse

Kubuntu Focus Ir14 GEN 2

The Ir14 GEN 2 is a formidable contender in the compact laptop market. It boasts a 14-inch, 1920×1200 IPS display that achieves a brightness of 350 nits and covers 100% of the sRGB color spectrum, making it ideal for both professional graphic design and personal media consumption.

At the heart of the Ir14 is an Intel i5-13500H processor, which supports up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual NVMe storage—ensuring lightning-fast read and write speeds up to 7450 MB/s.

This model emphasizes quiet operation, with a noise level of just 20 dB in its quietest mode, thanks to an advanced cooling system. It’s also portable, with a robust aluminum alloy chassis that weighs only a bit over three pounds.

For connectivity, the Ir14 GEN 2 is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and multiple USB ports, supporting dual external 4K displays and offering significant expansion capabilities.

Ir16 GEN 2: Bigger and Brighter

Kubuntu Focus Ir16 GEN 2

Stepping up in size, the Ir16 GEN 2 offers a 16-inch, 2560×1600 WQXGA display with a brightness of 450 nits.

Like its smaller sibling, it runs on the same powerful Intel i5-13500H processor, but it packs an even more substantial battery life, thanks to an 80 WHr battery that delivers up to 7.5 hours of video playback.

The Ir16’s chassis, crafted from durable magnesium alloy, houses similar memory and storage capabilities as the Ir14. It accommodates up to 96 GB of RAM and boasts top-tier NVMe SSDs for maximum efficiency.

Its larger screen and higher resolution make it an excellent choice for those who need more screen real estate and superior display quality.

Each of the two models is finely tuned with Kubuntu’s Focus Tools—a suite of applications and optimizations tailored to enhance the Kubuntu experience. These tools ensure that the laptops are powerful and user-friendly, with features like model-specific keyboard and touchpad enhancements, curated apps, and comprehensive how-to guides.

Moreover, both the Ir14 and Ir16 support the latest connectivity technology, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2/5.3. They are also designed with security in mind, featuring physical webcam shutters and optional full-disk encryption.

The Focus Ir14 GEN 2 starts at $1,080, and the Ir16 GEN 2 at $1,145. Both include free shipping options and the possibility of cost-effective upgrades.