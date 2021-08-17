Kdenlive 21.08 is Out with an Upgraded Engine and UI Improvements

Kdenlive 21.08 now requires MLT7, which comes with a new time remapping feature and a more stable and concise code base.

Kdenlive, perhaps the most robust free video editor on Linux, is a non-linear and cross-platform program that enables you to create compelling video content without paying a dime. It processes all video operations using the MLT framework.

Kdenlive is one of the best non-linear multi-purpose video editing software. It provides support for dual video monitors, a multi-track timeline, clip list, customizable layout support, basic effects and basic transactions. It is very easy to use even by users who do not have much knowledge about video editing.

What’s New in Kdenlive 21.08

Above all, Kdenlive 21.08 now requires MLT7. For those unfamiliar, MLT (Media Lovin’ Toolkit) is an open source multimedia framework, designed and developed for television broadcasting. It provides a toolkit for broadcasters, video editors, media players, transcoders, web streamers and many more types of applications. MLT is the media engine Kdenlive relies on for composing and rendering audio and video.

Keep in mind, that The “Automask” effect has been removed in MLT7 (along with many other legacy and buggy modules) but it will eventually be replaced with more powerful OpenCV tools. The “Region” module is also removed and it has been replaced with a new “Effect Masking” feature.

In Kdenlive 21.08 the Jobs Processing code has been completely refactored fixing an interface lag/freeze when importing hundreds of files and hundreds of gigabytes at once. Also panning through the timeline has a more fluid and smoother experience due to recent changes.

You may now apply effects to only affect specific regions of a clip by using masks. Do note that this is only the initial implementation so expect an improved workflow in the coming releases.

Regarding the interface, there are also a number of improvements to note. Now is possible to easily moves Guides along with clips using the Spacer Tool by using the new Guides Locked option. Kdenlive 21.08 added ability to assign shortcuts to raise dock widgets. In addition, the command bar now allows to easily search for any action in Kdenlive like changing themes, adding effects, opening files and more.

Other Improvements

The new Time Remap feature allows to keyframe the speed of a clip.

Added ability to assign shortcuts to raise dock widgets.

Added ability to assign shortcuts to 3 keyframe functions: “Add/Remove Keyframe”, “Go to next keyframe” and “Go to previous keyframe”.

New mapping modes and options when importing tracked data.

Add option to go to start if playback started on timeline end.

Fix audio thumbs for multistream clips.

Show markers thumbnails on hover in clip monitor.

For detailed information about all changes in Kdenlive 21.08 you can refer to the official announcement.

Install Kdenlive 21.08

Ubuntu users are able to install Kdenlive 21.08 by using the official PPA repository. Just type the commands shown below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kdenlive/kdenlive-stable sudo apt update sudo apt install kdenlive

The new version is now also available for Arch Linux users.

sudo pacman -S kdenlive

Another way of installing Kdenlive is by using the AppImage. This allows users to run applications as they would run in Windows. To use this application, go to the official website of Kdenlive and click on the download section. Next, click on the AppImage button, which will start downloading your file.

After downloading the file, go to the directory where you downloaded it and run the following command to give it an executable status:

chmod +x kdenlive-21.08.0-x86_64.appimage

Now, double-click on the AppImage file, and Kdenlive 21.08 will start.