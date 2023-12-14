KDE Unveils Frameworks 5.113.0, Here’s What’s New

KDE announces the release of Frameworks 5.113.0 with enhanced features for developing robust and efficient applications.

KDE Frameworks, a collection of 83 addon libraries to Qt that provide a broad range of essential functionalities, has recently announced the release of KDE Frameworks 5.113.0, marking another advancement in their software development efforts. Let’s see what’s new.

KDE Frameworks 5.113.0 Highlights

KDE Frameworks 5.113.0 on KDE neon

Many changes and enhancements have been introduced in this new version. Several updates have been made in Baloo – a KDE Plasma file indexing and searching framework. These include handling signal mangling by DrKonqi, improving the extractor process, and enhancing query handling.

On top of that, KDE Frameworks 5.113.0 also brings bug fixes in Baloo that have been addressed, including issues related to the indexing of files and handling of empty string queries.

The Extra CMake Modules (ECM) now support kdebugsettings files with basenames containing dots and introduce Find7Zip while deprecating Find7z. Moreover, ECM has made adjustments to ensure its functionality on non-Windows systems, a step towards greater platform independence.

Framework integration has been updated to reflect the identifier change of the Oxygen icons theme, and both KActivitiesStats and KActivities have adapted to significant repository and structural changes.

KArchive, providing classes for easy reading, creating, and manipulating archive formats like ZIP and TAR, has fixed an issue with broken bzip2 functionality about the new shared-mime-info.

At the same time, KConfig, a selection-based configuration system used to choose build-time options, has also seen enhancements, particularly with KConfigWatcher, which is now no-op for in-memory configurations. Similarly, KConfigWidgets has resolved a critical bug related to KRecentFileActions.

KCoreAddons, another crucial component, has improved stability in its kdirwatch module, addressing crashes and refining its reference counting system. In the realm of file metadata, KFileMetaData has enhanced its dump utility, added support for new file types, and increased compatibility with different media formats.

KIO, the network-transparent access to files and data, has introduced a new build option for KF6 coinstallability and adapted to updates in shared-mime-info. KRunner, KService, and Plasma Framework have undergone adaptations to align with recent changes in the KDE software landscape, including renamed libraries and structural reorganizations.

Finally, KDE’s multilingual text correction library, Sonnet, has improved its configuration management, ensuring better integration and functionality across different platforms and setups.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 5.113.0. Rolling release Linux distribution users, as always, are expected to be among the first to receive the update in the coming days and weeks.