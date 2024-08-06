KDE Plasma 6.1.4: August Bugfix Update Released

KDE releases Plasma 6.1.4 August bugfix update featuring small yet crucial fixes and new translations to enhance user experience.
Today, KDE has announced the release of the Plasma 6.1.4 desktop environment, a maintenance update to the Plasma 6.1 series that was first unveiled in June this year. The latest iteration brings several critical bug fixes and new translations, contributing to a more refined user experience.

KDE Plasma 6.1.4: Key Updates and Fixes

The 6.1.4 release integrates three weeks’ worth of updates from KDE developers, focusing on minor yet crucial adjustments. Among the highlighted updates are:

  • DrKonqi: Updates include using the framework’s version number from kcrash to enhance system stability.
  • KWin: Fixes include resolving sticky key issues with AltGr and making multiple adjustments to improve window focus and rendering behaviors.
  • Plasma Desktop: Changes include improvements to the Folder View and task manager layouts to prevent overlaps and misplacements.
  • System Settings and More: The update brings enhancements across various modules such as Plasma System Monitor, Plasma Workspace, and system settings, each tailored to address specific bugs and user interface enhancements.

This update also addresses a range of bugs across KDE’s extensive suite of applications and components:

  • Flatpak: Enhancements ensure better handling of icon caching and version comparisons, improving the stability and performance of applications running in the Flatpak environment.
  • KScreen and KScreenLocker: Updates here improve device orientation detection and login prompt handling, streamlining user interactions.
  • Plasma Mobile: Notable fixes include improvements in settings retention and touch interaction on mobile devices.
  • Powerdevil: Fixes prevent potential crashes by managing idle-time containers more efficiently.

For more details on what’s new in Plasma 6.1.4, visit the release announcement or look at the full changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

