KDE Gear 23.08.3 Update Rolls Out with Essential Bug Fixes

The KDE Gear 23.08.3 apps collection is here! Improved mime compatibility in Ark & crash-free Kate. Update your software suite now!

The KDE community has announced the release of KDE Gear 23.08.3, a comprehensive update that brings a host of bug fixes and updated translations to its extensive suite of over 120 individual programs, alongside a plethora of programmer libraries and feature plugins.

In light of this, the KDE team has addressed several key issues reported by users. Notable among the improvements is the update to Ark, KDE’s versatile archiving tool, which now boasts compatibility with the latest shared-mime-info version 2.3.

KDE Archiving Tool

Kate, KDE’s advanced text editor, has also received attention in this update cycle. Users will be pleased to find that a persistent crash, which occurred when a file was dropped into the project panel, has been resolved.

This fix, referenced by the commit in the project’s repository, addresses bug #476016 and is expected to significantly improve the workflow for developers and writers.

Kate Advanced Text Editor

Finally, Akonadi, the service responsible for managing personal information for KDE applications, has been optimized to handle MySQL logs better.

Before this update, users encountered issues with Akonadi keeping extensive MySQL logs from past sessions, which could lead to unnecessary disk space consumption. With the latest commit, Akonadi will no longer retain these logs, rectifying bug #456983 and enhancing overall system performance.

Users are encouraged to update their software to benefit from these improvements as the KDE community welcomes feedback and contributions from users and developers to continue advancing the KDE experience.

Please visit the announcement or look at the the full changelog for more information on KDE Gear 23.08.3. As always, users of rolling release Linux distributions are anticipated to be some of the earliest recipients of the update in the forthcoming days and weeks.