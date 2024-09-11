Kali Linux 2024.3 Released, Here’s What’s New

Kali Linux 2024.3, a Debian-based distribution aimed at advanced penetration testing and security auditing, is now available for download, marking the distribution’s third major update of the year. Here’s what’s new.

Kali 2024.3 Highlights

One of the main features of this release is the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC support in Kali NetHunter Pro devices, broadening the compatibility and enhancing the utility of Kali’s mobile penetration testing platform.

Behind the scenes, there has been a flurry of updates and optimizations. The transition has been intense, with multiple stacks evolving simultaneously, akin to buses arriving all at once. Notably, after completing the t64 transition, developers updated GCC 14, glibc 2.40, and Python 3.12.

While Python 3.12 introduced challenges by removing long-deprecated APIs and breaking some packages, the Kali team has been hard at work ensuring everything aligns smoothly for the next transition.

In light of this, it’s worth noting that this version of Kali still operates on Python 3.11 as the default interpreter. However, the forthcoming Kali 2024.4 will make Python 3.12 the default, bringing significant changes to how Python packages are managed—specifically, the removal of pip installations.

Kali Linux 2024.3

Of course, Kali never launches an update without adding new security tools. The new release adds eleven new ones to Kali’s already robust arsenal, including advanced network scanners, source code auditing tools, and more. Here they are:

goshs – Think SimpleHTTPServer, but written in Go and with more features.

– Think SimpleHTTPServer, but written in Go and with more features. graudit – Grep Rough AUDIT: source code auditing tool.

– Grep Rough AUDIT: source code auditing tool. gsocket (Global Socket) – Allows two machines on different networks to communicate with each other.

– Allows two machines on different networks to communicate with each other. Hekatomb – Extract and decrypt all credentials from all domain computers.

– Extract and decrypt all credentials from all domain computers. mxcheck – A command line tool to check e-mail servers for DNS and configuration errors.

– A command line tool to check e-mail servers for DNS and configuration errors. NetExec – Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks.

– Network service exploitation tool that helps automate assessing the security of large networks. netscanner – Network scanner & diagnostic tool with modern TUI.

– Network scanner & diagnostic tool with modern TUI. Obsidian – Private and flexible writing app that adapts to how you think.

– Private and flexible writing app that adapts to how you think. Sippts – Set of tools to audit SIP-based VoIP servers and devices using SIP protocol.

– Set of tools to audit SIP-based VoIP servers and devices using SIP protocol. SprayHound – Password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration.

– Password spraying tool and Bloodhound integration. SQLMC – Check all domain URLs for SQL injections.

Moreover, Kali NetHunter, the mobile penetration testing platform, has its updates on hold as the team works on enhancing the build infrastructure. However, there’s good news regarding device support: new images for devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 SoC are soon to be released.

For users looking to upgrade from an earlier version, using the sudo apt full-upgrade command is recommended to ensure a smooth transition to the new release. If you plan a new installation, the distro is available for download from the project’s website.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kali Linux 2024.3.