Just Perfection 23 GNOME Extension Adds Several New Features

Fast animation speed, more dash icon sizes, and overview spacing size are among the new features in Just Perfection 23.

Just Perfection is an extension of the GNOME desktop environment designed to enhance the user’s experience by providing customization options for the GNOME Shell interface. With it, users can change the appearance and behavior of the entire GNOME desktop, including the top bar layout, the look and feel of window controls, the behavior of the activities overview, and many other aspects.

The extension provides a simple and easy-to-use interface, making it a popular choice among Linux users who want to tailor the GNOME desktop environment to their specific needs and preferences.

The brand-new release of the Just Perfection 23 GNOME extension, codenamed “Goya,” adds several additional features to the arsenal of options already available. So let’s take a look at them.

Just Perfection 23 Highlights

Overview Spacing Size

Just Perfection 23 provides the ability to change the size of the GNOME overview, with values ranging from 1 to 150. We clarify that this feature is more useful when the panel is set to not display in the “Visibility” settings.

Just Perfection 23 set overview spacing size.

More Dash Icon Size

Adding additional sizes to Dash icons is our favorite feature of the Just Perfection 23 GNOME extension. You can now choose from eight different sizes ranging from 16px to 64px.

Set Dash icon size.

The GNOME Dash icon size is set to 16px.

Popup delay is a new feature in this version that allows users to disable popup delay. It removes the delay for all switcher popups like Alt+Tab, Ctrl+Alt+Tab, keyboard layout, etc.

Although, at first glance, this behavior is something we usually ignore, disabling the popup delay brings an added sense of responsiveness to the GNOME desktop environment when interacting with it.

Disable the switcher popup delay.

Other Just Perfection 23 Changes

Since GNOME 43 users have a screen recording indicator, the Just Perfection 23 GNOME Shell extension adds the ability to disable it. The same feature is also available for the screen-sharing indicator.

Finally, the latest extension version adds the ability for fast animation speed. However, keep in mind this can result in experiencing animation lag for some users depending on the underlying hardware.

More details on the Just Perfection 23 GNOME extension changes over the project’s GitLab changelog. You can install the extension right from the GNOME Extensions website with a simple toggle.

If you are new to this, I recommend going through our comprehensive guide, “How to Install GNOME Shell Extensions Easily and Quickly.” In addition, you can check out our picks for the best GNOME Shell extensions.