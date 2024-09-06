Immich 1.114 Unveils New Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Immich 1.114 self-hosted photo and video backup solution now with hierarchical tags, better EXIF handling, and fresh UI updates.

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has released version 1.114, which includes improving user experience and bug fixes that polish recently introduced features.

First off, Immich has significantly upgraded its tagging capabilities—a direct response to user feedback from the last release. Notably, tags are now read from HierarchicalSubject as hierarchical tags, using ‘|’ as a delimiter, ensuring a more organized and accessible tagging system.

The system defaults to reading from Keywords only when hierarchical tags aren’t available, streamlining the tagging process considerably. Additionally, a previous bug that prevented the removal of the last tag from EXIF/XMP has been squashed.

For those using Adobe Lightroom, Immich now supports Lightroom tags. Moreover, the new version allows the import of face metadata in the Digikam format during metadata extraction, thus setting the stage for future enhancements in facial recognition.

However, it’s important to note some current limitations: assets with existing face metadata will skip the face detection step, and these faces aren’t yet considered during facial recognition processes. But you can look forward to more integrated features in upcoming releases.

Immich 1.114 also improved how timezone offsets are parsed, ensuring that your assets show the correct time and date, no matter where they were created—even in places using the “+00:00” offset.

On the UI side, the upload panel sports a new look, improving the user interface while retaining its familiar functionality. A notable change is how duplicates are handled: they’re no longer automatically removed from the queue, allowing users to manage them manually.

Immich 1.114 upload panel.

Lastly, the previous Immich 1.113 version had a hiccup: if the database connection was lost, the system required a restart to reconnect. No longer. Now, Immich attempts to automatically reconnect to the database every five seconds indefinitely, ensuring that your work is uninterrupted regardless of network hiccups.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.114 brings.

Image credits: Immich Project