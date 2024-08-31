Immich 1.113 Unveils Folder View and Enhanced Tagging

Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has rolled out its latest update, version 1.113, bringing a slew of highly anticipated features.

Firstly, a crucial advisory for OAuth users: there’s a required change in the Redirect URI settings within your OAuth provider. Users must now replace “app.immich:/” with “app.immich:///oauth-callback.” This adjustment is essential for ensuring seamless integration moving forward.

In response to user demand, Immich now allows users to browse their photos and videos using a folder view, similar to a traditional file explorer. This addition is particularly beneficial for organizing scanned photos that do not fit neatly into a timeline.

Image credits: Immich Project

Users can utilize the storage template migration feature when uploading assets to ensure optimal functionality. This feature is currently available on the web interface, with mobile support expected in future updates.

The update also introduces hierarchical tags, improving asset organization. Immich now reads existing tags directly from the TagList and Keywords exif properties and writes any changes to a sidecar file. Users interested in this feature can activate it in the User Settings under “Features” > “Tags.”

Moreover, the web timeline component has been completely rewritten to handle large volumes of assets more efficiently. This change is a boon for professional photographers who may capture hundreds of images daily. The improved timeline supports smoother scrolling and fewer loading placeholders, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

Immich 1.113 has also tackled the issue of library stability. Previous versions could crash during a library refresh if the memory was insufficient for the volume of assets. Now, refresh jobs are queued in batches, enhancing performance and reducing the risk of crashes without speeding up the scanning process.

Lastly, this update lets users sync albums directly to the Immich server from their mobile devices. This feature simplifies the backup process by automatically creating and organizing albums on the server to mirror those selected on the user’s device.

The changelog provides detailed information about all the novelties and improvements that Immich 1.113 brings.