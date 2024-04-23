How to Upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39

Need the newest Fedora Linux? Here’s our step-by-step guide to smoothly transitioning from Fedora 39 to Fedora 40.

Are you ready to upgrade your Fedora 39 to the new Fedora 40? You’re in the right place!

The new release brings many updates, not just about aesthetic enhancements but also under-the-hood improvements that make your system more secure and efficient.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the upgrade process step-by-step, ensuring you can transition to Fedora 40 smoothly without any hiccups.

Backup Your Data

First, let’s ensure all your important data is safe. So, before doing anything else, we strongly recommend making a full system backup so that if something goes wrong, you can restore your system with all the vital data to its previous state.

However, if you do not feel like taking the above approach, you can instead use a command like the one shown below, which will archive all of the more critical directories and their contents in a tar.gz archive.

sudo tar czf /fedora39-data.tar.gz \ --exclude=/fedora39-data.tar.gz \ --exclude=/dev \ --exclude=/mnt \ --exclude=/proc \ --exclude=/sys \ --exclude=/tmp \ --exclude=/media \ --exclude=/lost+found \ / Code language: Bash ( bash )

Feel free to add more “–exclude=” parameters if needed. Finally, the command creates a backup of all files in the “fedora39-data.tar.gz” file located on the root partition (/), which you should ideally transfer to another computer or drive, for example, using the SCP command.

Upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 Using GUI

Before proceeding, ensure your system is fully updated to guarantee a seamless upgrade. So, open the terminal and type:

sudo dnf update --refresh Code language: Bash ( bash )

This command refreshes your repository and updates your software packages. Once it’s done, reboot your system to apply any required updates. Then, you can proceed to the next step.

In Fedora, upgrades are immediately available from the previous version whenever a new one is released.

Start the Software app by launching it from the GNOME dash, searching for “software,” and clicking to run the same when its icon appears.

Start the Software app on Fedora.

Next, hit the “Refresh” button in the top left corner. Then, go to the “Updates” pane. You will see a notification that says, “Fedora Linux 39 Available”. Click the “Download” button.

Start downloading the updates.

All the packages required to upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 will start downloading. Depending on your internet speed, the entire process will take some time, so be patient.

Downloading updates.

When the download is complete, click the “Restart & Upgrade” button to start the upgrade process to Fedora 40.

Reboot to perform the upgrade to Fedora 40.

A popup window will appear and prompt you to enter your user’s password. Enter it and confirm by clicking the “Authenticate” button.

Authentication required. Enter your credentials.

A new popup will ask you for confirmation to restart your system and begin the upgrade from Fedora 39 to 40. Next, click on the “Restart & Install” button.

Restart the system.

The system will restart to apply the downloaded system upgrades, as shown below. This process will take some time, so please be patient and wait for it to finish.

Upgrading to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39.

Once the upgrade is completed, your system will boot into the newer Fedora 40.

The system successfully upgraded to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39.

Upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 Using Command Line

Ensuring you have the latest packages for all currently installed software is vital. To do so, enter the following command in a terminal:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh Code language: Bash ( bash )

Check for pending updates, and if any, apply them.

If you have any pending updates, install them and reboot the system if necessary.

2. Install the DNF Upgrade Plugin

Next, you’ll need the DNF Upgrade plugin. It’s a tool that helps you manage your upgrade more effectively. You can install it by running:

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade Code language: Bash ( bash )

3. Download Fedora 40 Packages

Now, you’re set to start downloading the Fedora 40 packages. Run the following command:

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=40

This command tells DNF to download the necessary packages for Fedora 40. If DNF finds any issues (like package conflicts or missing dependencies), it will let you know, and you might have to resolve these issues before proceeding.

You must manually approve the proposed system’s modifications in the following three steps by typing “Y” and then confirming by pressing “Enter.”

Approve system modifications.

Approve system modifications.

Approve system modifications.

After downloading all the packages required to upgrade the system from Fedora 39 to 40, you will see the screen below.

All packages required for the upgrade are downloaded successfully.

It should be noted that the current Fedora 39 system has not yet been upgraded. So, the actual upgrade will begin in the following step.

4. Start Fedora 39 to 40 Upgrade Process

Once you finish downloading the packages, run the following command to reboot your system and get into upgrade action:

sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot Code language: Bash ( bash )

Once the system reboots, the process will automatically start. Upgrading the system will take some time, so you can relax and let it finish.

Upgrading to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39.

When everything is complete, your system will reboot, and you can log in and enjoy your new Fedora 40 system.

The system successfully upgraded to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 using a command line.

5. Clean Up Post-Upgrade

After your system has successfully upgraded to Fedora 40, doing a little cleanup is a good idea. You can do this by running:

sudo dnf clean all Code language: Bash ( bash )

This command removes cached packages and metadata that are no longer needed.

Bottom Line

Upgrading to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 is straightforward. Follow the steps outlined in our guide to complete the upgrade, and you’ll be all set to enjoy the latest features and improvements.

We also recommend thoroughly testing the system to ensure all applications and functionalities work as expected.

For additional help or useful information, check the official Fedora upgrade documentation.

Thanks for your time! I hope you find this guide helpful. Please let me know in the comments section below if you have any questions.