HandBrake Free Video Converter 1.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

If you’re looking for a free video converter, HandBrake is a solid choice. It is a powerful tool you can use to convert one video format in to another, with broad support for modern and widely used video codecs.

HandBrake is an open source free video converter compatible with Linux, Windows, and MacOS. It is a program used in ripping and converting video files to work in particular supported devices.

HandBrake grabs video from a variety of sources, including a DVD, and a DVD image, and grabs audio from sources as well, including MPEG audio tracks. You’ll then be able to output a digital file in a variety of formats. It can handle DVDs, Blu-Rays, .mp4, .mkv, H.264(x264), MPEG-4, MPEG-2, AAC, MP3, FLAC, AC3, Vorbis, AC-3, DTS and DTS-HD among others.

Although HandBrake is pretty straightforward to use, you can adjust pretty much any aspect of your conversion if necessary. For example, when transcoding video you have the option of adjusting between constant and variable framerate, adjusting average bitrate and constant quality, having 2-pass encoding or not, as well as tinkering with encoder specific options.

The GUI makes it easy to encode by providing profiles and a simple GUI, but offers extensive encoding options for people willing to learn and spend time experimenting.

What’s New in HandBrake 1.4

This newest version of HandBrake makes a number of improvements over previous versions.

The HandBrake engine is now 10 and 12bit capable.

HDR10 metadata will be passed through from the source file if present.

Static Previews that are generated during file scans are now stored in compressed jpeg format.

New Filters: Chroma Smooth, Colourspace Selection, and support for QuickSync hardware accelerated Crop/Scale when using full path.

MP2 Audio Passthru support.

Added support for DVB Subtitles (Passthru and Burn-In) and for EIA608 Closed Captions.

On the UI side, the “Dimensions” tab has been redesigned.

For more information about all changes in the new version, you can refer to the full changelog or you can visit the project’s website.

Before updating to HandBrake 1.4 free video converter make sure that there are no pending encodes in the Queue. Please also make a backup of any custom presets and app preferences you have as they may not be compatible with newer versions.