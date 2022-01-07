GeckoLinux ROLLING Released with Updated Desktop Environments

The latest GeckoLinux ROLLING release brings Linux kernel 5.15 and a set of updated desktop environments to its users.

GeckoLinux is a Linux distribution based on openSUSE. It is available in two editions: Static, which is based on openSUSE Leap, and Rolling, which is based on openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Related: openSUSE Leap vs Tumbleweed, Difference Between Them Explained

Compared to openSUSE, GeckoLinux provides some extra packages, including multimedia support, and live ISOs files for eight different desktop environments: Cinnamon, Xfce, GNOME, KDE Plasma, MATE, LXQt, Budgie, and Pantheon. For people who want something lighter, Gecko offers a nine Barebones edition.

The latest GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105 update is built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed packages from those projects’ repositories. Furthermore, the installed system can be updated directly from those same official sources.

This release offers several improvements for the GeckoLinux ROLLING users.

Under the hood, GeckoLinux ROLLING spins are powered by the latest Linux 5.15 kernel. Moreover, all the spins now feature the PipeWire audio framework with a customized out-of-the-box configuration suitable for casual home audio as well as professional low-latency JACK applications.

Another important improvement to all GeckoLinux editions is the addition of improved installation logic based on whether the system is running in EFI or legacy BIOS mode, leading to much better reliability during future GRUB bootloader updates.

On the desktop side, GeckoLinux ROLLING editions also benefit from updates to virtually all the desktop environments and applications, including:

Last but not least, GeckoLinux users will be happy to know that inclusion of openSUSE’s famous integration of the GRUB bootloader with Btrfs and Snapper snapshots has finally arrived in GeckoLinux.

For detailed information about all changes, you can refer to the official announcement or visit the project’s website.