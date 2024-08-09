First Look: Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Enhancements in Firefox

Finally, the much-anticipated Firefox vertical tabs feature is here in Nightly 131, so don't waste your time; get a first-hand impression.
For years, Firefox users have clamored for a more flexible way to manage browser tabs that deviate from the traditional horizontal layout. This feedback has not gone unnoticed, as Mozilla has now responded by introducing vertical tabs.

As we informed you at the end of May, this long-requested feature was on the developers’ to-do list. And now, in a move eagerly anticipated by users, Firefox has rolled out a new update in its Nightly 131 build, including vertical tabs and a revamped sidebar.

This feature allows users to see their tabs arranged vertically, making scanning through information easier and seamlessly switching between tasks.

Alongside vertical tabs, the new sidebar feature aims to change how users access their tools and manage workflows. The sidebar integrates seamlessly with Firefox, enabling users to quickly access tabs from other devices, favorite extensions, and bookmarks without disrupting their current tasks.

Mozilla Firefox Nightly 131
How to Test the New Firefox’s Features

I’m sure you can’t wait to test these new capabilities first-hand. To experience vertical tabs and an enhanced sidebar, you need to:

  • Click on this link and download the Firefox’s Nightly build.
  • Unzip the file and launch firefox-bin.
  • Navigate to “Settings” > “Firefox Labs.”
  • Activate the experiments for both “Sidebar” and “Vertical tabs.”
  • Customize the toolbar by right-clicking, then drag the sidebar icon to the toolbar for easy access.
Enable vertical tabs in Firefox's Nightly builds.
Of course, this is an early preview, and it will be at least a few months before vertical tabs and the improved sidebar find their way into Firefox’s stable versions. But still, the first and most important step has been taken, and the features look more than promising.

Furthermore, web extension developers are encouraged to proactively test their extensions with these new capabilities to ensure compatibility when vertical tabs and an enhanced sidebar are included in the stable Firefox release. For more information, visit the Mozilla Blog’s announcement.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

