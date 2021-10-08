Feren OS 2021.10 Comes with Some Visual Improvements

Feren OS 2021.10 is a Linux distribution with focus on visual aesthetics, user interface and user experience.

Feren OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distro running KDE Plasma. And not only does it run KDE Plasma but it has a bunch of thing added to it to make the experience better for a new user, including layouts, wonderful pre-made theming and much more.

For a long time Feren OS was based on top of Linux Mint, but since last year, it has gone back to its original upstream distro, Ubuntu. Feren OS comes with a bunch of preinstalled layouts, but there is one which turns KDE Plasma into a Windows 11 look like and it is called “Doors”.

The distro uses the Vivaldi web browser and packs in some interesting apps.

Now Feren OS have just released their latest snapshot to their user friendly distribution bringing us to version 2021.10. So let’s jump right in and have a look at what’s new.

Feren OS 2021.10 Highlights

Feren OS 2021.10 is a regular release that usually occur every 4 months and provide the latest updates to Feren OS at the time of the ISO’s release right from the get-go.

With this version comes new wallpapers from Unsplash, so you have new and fresh wallpapers to try and enjoy on your Feren OS device.

The new Splash Screen now debuting in Feren OS 2021.10. The Splash Screen has been completely redesigned with the end-goal to ultimately be a smooth transition screen between the login screen and the Desktop.

Additionally this version of Feren OS ships with KDE Plasma 5.22, so you’ll have like the quick settings page and any other improvements that came along with the new version of KDE Plasma. Feren OS 2021.10 comes with Linux kernel version 5.11.

The lock screen has also seen a complete redesign, now heavily based on Feren OS design concepts for the login screen, but with the elements of KDE Plasma’s lock screen also put into this design seamlessly. Featuring a sliding media status, a new inactive screen, and more, you’re sure to enjoy locking Feren OS now.

If you are already using Feren OS, you don’t have to do a fresh install to get the latest 2021.10 version. Just go into the Update Manager, hit Refresh, and install any updates that might be there. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be up to the latest version.

You can download Feren OS today to start enjoying Feren OS.