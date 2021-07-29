Vivaldi 4.1 Offers a New Command Chains System and Accordion Tabs

Vivaldi 4.1 comes with a range of improvements and fixes that will help you save time and get more out of your browsing.

Vivaldi comes from the same team that developed Opera back in the day. It is intended for power users and provides an impressive level of control over the interface. Vivaldi is one of the lesser-known browsers, but it is actually a really good choice if you value customization and privacy above all else.

Vivaldi version 4.1 is now rolling out. This follows up Vivaldi’s 4.0 update, which was released in June 2021. It comes with a couple of new features and here we’ll cover the key highlights for you.

Accordion Tabs

You can now choose from three different tab stack styles: Compact, Two-Level, or the brand-new style introduces in Vibaldi 4.1 called Accordion. Accordion tabs may be simple in concept, but they’re an interesting way to organize your tabs.

You can enable the Accordion Tabs feature in Settings -> Tabs .

Typically, you would use Accordion Tabs to toggle between showing and hiding a lot of content associated with them. This works great for revealing or hiding information in a limited amount of space.

Normally, inactive accordions in Vivaldi 4.1 are compressed when you view other tabs. If you click an accordion, it expands to the right, instead of expanding down into Two-level stacks. When you click away from the accordion group, it will close again. If you want the accordion to stay expanded, double-click it when opening. Then, to close, use the arrow to close the accordion manually or double-click a tab in it to make it auto-close.

With Accordion Tabs joining Vivaldi’s wide range of tab handling, Vivaldi 4.1 continues to set benchmarks for browsers and to provide more choices for you.

Command Chains

Vivaldi 4.1 brings a new innovation referred to as Command Chains. Command Chains allows you to perform command sequences quickly, with a single click.

With Command Chains, you can choose from 200+ browser commands to build your own shortcuts, workflows, and browser modes, improving your productivity.

Each command chain can be created via a series of drop-down menus, the elements of which can be combined to form a chain. For example, you can open a URL automatically in a new tab and then periodically refresh that tab. In addition, each chain may be assigned to a keyboard shortcut.

To create a new chain, navigate to the Settings -> Quick Commands -> Command Chains and click on the plus icon. Simply select a bunch of actions and assign your custom chain a name and add the commands to it. You can create as many Command Chains as you like.

Other changes in Vivaldi 4.1

Silent updates for Windows have been enabled for both single users and standalone installs. Now you can enjoy an up-to-date Vivaldi with its newest features and security updates without any extra clicks.

The reader view mode lets you cut through the noise as you browse. No ads, no pop-ups, just pure content. Now, Vivaldi added a minute-counter that indicates the approximate length needed to read the content.

For more information about all changes in Vivaldi 4.1, you can refer to the official announcement.