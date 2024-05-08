Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Released for Apple Silicon Devices

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available, bringing Fedora Linux 40 to Apple Silicon and offering KDE Plasma 6 as a top desktop choice.

In close collaboration with the Asahi Linux team, the Fedora Project announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 40, the latest update that brings the brand-new Fedora Linux 40 release to Apple Silicon Macs. Here’s what you get with the new edition.

Key Features of Fedora Asahi Remix 40

One of the main highlight features of Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is its support for OpenGL 4.6, ensuring compatibility and high performance for graphics-related applications on Apple Silicon, a significant enhancement for users who need powerful graphical capabilities.

Moreover, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 continues to excel in hardware compatibility, providing extensive device support. Out of the box, users can expect high-quality audio, along with other optimized hardware interactions that Fedora users have come to expect.

Now, the desktop environment probably interests distribution users the most. Regarding this, unlike the original Fedora release, which relies on the GNOME desktop, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 bets on Plasma 6 as the flagship desktop experience.

It comes with a custom Calamares-based setup wizard for a smooth installation process. Additionally, a GNOME variant with GNOME 46 is also available, providing an alternative desktop experience that aligns with what the original Fedora release offers.

Lastly, for server tasks and other headless deployments, the Fedora Asahi Remix also includes a Server variant alongside a Minimal image option for those who prefer to customize their setup from scratch.

For new users, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 can be easily installed by following the detailed installation guide provided on the Fedora website. Those already running Fedora Asahi Remix 39 can upgrade to the new release using the standard Fedora upgrade process, ensuring a seamless transition to the latest features.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.